The Week Ahead

Submit listings to calendar@highlandscurrent.org.

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SAT 14

Holiday Boutique

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Shop for unique, handcrafted and locally made gifts from dozens of artisans. Also SUN 15.

SAT 14

Tree & Wreath Sale

PHILIPSTOWN

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

North Highlands Firehouse

504 Fishkill Road

All proceeds will benefit Boy Scout Troop 437. Also SUN 15.

SAT 14

Holiday Quilt & Craft Sale

GARRISON

1 – 4 p.m. St. Philip’s Church

1101 Route 9D | 845-424-3571

stphilipshighlands.org

The fundraiser will benefit the church’s new organ and renovations. Free

SAT 21

Beary Merry Holiday Party

BEAR MOUNTAIN

10:30 a.m. Trailside Zoo

trailsidezoo.org

Make and wrap snacks for the black bears, who will receive their presents at 11 a.m. Parking is $10 per vehicle and zoo admission is $1 per person. Allow 20 minutes to walk from the lot to the zoo. Snow date SUN 22.

SAT 21

Cold Spring Aglow

COLD SPRING

5 – 9 p.m. Main Street

Take a stroll on the longest night of the year while the sidewalks are lined with candle-lit paper lanterns in an event organized by the Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 14

Breakfast with Santa

COLD SPRING

7:30 – 11:30 a.m. Methodist Church

216 Main St. | 845-265-3365

Enjoy pancakes and other breakfast goodies while kids meet Santa at this event hosted by the Cold Spring Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary and the Cold Spring United Methodist Women. Cost: $8 ($7 seniors, $5 children)

SAT 14

Breakfast with Santa

GARRISON

9 a.m. – Noon. Garrison Fire Co.

1616 Route 9 | 845-424-4406

garrisonfd.org

Call to reserve for 9 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. seating hosted by the fire company auxiliary. Donations appreciated.

SAT 14

Santa Run

COLD SPRING

Noon. Various stops.

Members of the Cold Spring Fire Co. will escort Santa around the village.

SAT 14

An Interview with Santa

BEACON

2 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Artist Cyrus Quadland will read a new play for children ages 4 and older.

SUN 15

Santa Run

PHILIPSTOWN

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Various stops

Members of the Continental Village fire company will escort Santa around the village. Snow date SUN 22. See schedule on Facebook.

SUN 15

Mooseltoe

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Children can enjoy hot chocolate and a story with author Jim Semmelman about a moose that wants to join Santa’s team of reindeer.

SUN 15

Holiday Tours

BEACON

3 – 6 p.m. Mount Gulian | 145 Sterling St.

845-831-8172 | mountgulian.org

Docents will offer tours of the historic site, and at 4:30 p.m. Lorraine Hartin Gelardi will share a children’s story. Tours repeat on WED 18 and THURS 19 from 1 – 4 p.m. Cost: $10 ($8 senior, $6 children, members free)

THURS 19

The Polar Express

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

The library will screen this 2004 film based on a children’s book about a boy who takes a train ride to the North Pole. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served.

FRI 20

Winter Tidings

BEACON

5:30 p.m. Rombout Middle School

84 Matteawan Road | 845-831-1870

balletartsstudio.com

Dancers from the Ballet Arts Studio will perform. Free

SAT 21

Nutcracker, Short and Sweet

PEEKSKILL

3 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

This hour-long, narrated version, presented by the Hudson Valley Dance Theatre, is designed to hold the attention of the youngest ballet fans. Cost: $15

SUN 22

Make Felted Ornaments

BEACON

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Beacon Farmer’s Market

Veterans Place at Main

commongroundfarm.org

Common Ground Farm invites families and children ages 5 and older to create handmade ornaments from naturally dyed wool taken from Hudson Valley sheep. Register online. Cost: $7 per ornament ($35 unlimited)

SUN 22

Santa Run

PHILIPSTOWN

Noon. Various locations | nhfd21.org

The North Highlands Engine Co. No. 1 will escort Santa to stops around Philipstown. See schedule on Facebook.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 14

Elf Jr., The Musical

GARRISON

2 & 4 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

brownpapertickets.com/event/4442944

In a tale based on the holiday film, Buddy the Elf searches for family and identity. Also SUN 15. Cost: $12

SAT 14

It’s a Wonderful Life Radio Play

BEACON

1:30 p.m. Story Screen | 445 Main St

bpt.me/event/4459775

The Hudson Valley Players will bring to life the holiday classic about the importance of family and community. Also SUN 15. Cost: $13

SAT 14

The Nutcracker

POUGHKEEPSIE

2 & 7:30 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

The New Paltz Ballet Theatre will present its 22nd annual performance about a magical journey to the Kingdom of Sweets. Also SUN 15. Cost: $29 to $34

SUN 22

A Christmas Memory

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

christmasmemory.bpt.me

Scott Ramsey, directed by Barry Hoff, will read Truman Capote’s story based on his memories of sharing holiday adventures with his best friend and cousin, Sook. Cost: $10 ($15 door)

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 14

Feeding the Crisis

BEACON

7 p.m. Binnacle Books | 321 Main St.

845-838-6191 | binnaclebooks.com

Peter Frase, author of Four Futures: Life After Capitalism, will discuss with Maggie Dickinson her new book on food stamps and food insecurity. Proceeds will benefit the Fareground community kitchen.

MON 16

MWBE Certification

BEACON

6:30 p.m. Beahive | 291 Main St.

845-363-6432 | wedcbiz.org/events

This workshop, produced by the nonprofit Women’s Enterprise Development Center, will explain how to get Minority/Women Business Enterprise (MWBE) certification before applying for state contracts. Register online. Free

THURS 19

The Battle of Brooklyn

FORT MONTGOMERY

7 p.m. Fort Montgomery Historic Site

690 Route 9W | 845-446-2134

parks.ny.gov

Historian Frank Licameli will discuss this pivotal battle of the Revolutionary War, citing firsthand accounts and newly discovered maps. Phone reservations required. Cost: $5 donation ($3 members)

MUSIC

SAT 14

Jessica Lynn: A Very Merry, Country Christmas

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Dancers, singers and musicians will accompany the singer in this benefit for Toys for Tots. Cost: $25 to $35

SAT 14

Mighty Girl

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Lena Fahringer (guitar), John Knowles (bass), Mark McNutt (guitar) and Bill Fahringer (drums) celebrate the release of their latest album. Cost: $10 ($15 door)

SAT 14

Sloan Wainwright

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

For her 20th annual “holiday whiz-bang shin-dig,” the singer and songwriter will be joined by her band and the harmony-singing Sloan Flakes, Hubby Jenkins, the Empty Bottle Ramblers and other guests. Cost: $35 ($40 door)

SUN 15

Dream Choir

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. First Presbyterian Church

10 Academy St. | 845-265-3220

presbychurchcoldspring.org

Led by Cat Guthrie, the choir will perform a concert of Beatles songs. Cost: $10 donation

SUN 15

Holiday Concert

GARRISON

4 p.m. St. Philip’s Church

1101 Route 9D | 845-424-3571

stphilipshighlands.org

The St. Philip’s Choir will present a concert to celebrate the renovation of the church and the installation of a new organ with John Rutter’s Gloria for choir, brass, percussion and organ, along with Anglican anthems by Parry, Howells, Gardiner and Wood. Free

SUN 15

Jingle All the Way

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

brownpapertickets.com/event/4442198

Goldee Greene and her band, The Wolves, will be joined by Russell Cusick and the Souls United Gospel Choir for caroling and sing-a-longs accompanied by Tom McCoy and The X-tremes. Cost: $15 ($10 seniors, students, $5 children)

MON 16

Cello Choir

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Cellists from the Beacon Chamber Ensemble will perform a holiday concert with carols led by Kristin Gornstein. Free

FRI 20

The Costellos’ Christmas

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | 845-855-1300

townecrier.com

Lynn and Bob Costello will mix rock, pop, surf and country in their annual holiday concert with Open Book and Dimitri Archip. Cost: $15 ($20 door)

SAT 21

Handel’s Messiah

POUGHKEEPSIE

2 p.m. Bardavon

35 Market St. | 845-473-2072

bardavon.org

The Hudson Valley Philharmonic will perform with Cappella Festiva under the direction of Christine Howlett. Cost: $40 to $58 ($36 to $53 seniors/members)

SAT 21

’Tis the Season

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

theseason.bpt.me

Tony DePaolo (guitar, piano) and Russell Cusick (vocals) will perform holiday classics both sacred and secular. Cost: $15 ($20 door, $10 students)

SAT 21

A Very Slambovian Christmas

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Slambovian Circus of Dreams will return for a high-energy holiday show that typically sells out. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

CIVIC

MON 16

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org

MON 16

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

The agenda includes updates on Airbnb regulations, snow removal and Secor Street, as well as the reappointment of building inspector Bill Bujarski.

TUES 17

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane High School (Room 211)

15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254

haldaneschool.org

TUES 17

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 18

Haldane Strategic Coherence Plan

COLD SPRING

6 p.m. Middle School Library

15 Craigside Dr. | haldaneschool.org