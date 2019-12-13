The Week Ahead

Submit listings to calendar@highlandscurrent.org.
COMMUNITY
SAT 14
Holiday Boutique
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Shop for unique, handcrafted and locally made gifts from dozens of artisans. Also SUN 15.
SAT 14
Tree & Wreath Sale
PHILIPSTOWN
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
North Highlands Firehouse
504 Fishkill Road
All proceeds will benefit Boy Scout Troop 437. Also SUN 15.
SAT 14
Holiday Quilt & Craft Sale
GARRISON
1 – 4 p.m. St. Philip’s Church
1101 Route 9D | 845-424-3571
stphilipshighlands.org
The fundraiser will benefit the church’s new organ and renovations. Free
SAT 21
Beary Merry Holiday Party
BEAR MOUNTAIN
10:30 a.m. Trailside Zoo
trailsidezoo.org
Make and wrap snacks for the black bears, who will receive their presents at 11 a.m. Parking is $10 per vehicle and zoo admission is $1 per person. Allow 20 minutes to walk from the lot to the zoo. Snow date SUN 22.
SAT 21
Cold Spring Aglow
COLD SPRING
5 – 9 p.m. Main Street
Take a stroll on the longest night of the year while the sidewalks are lined with candle-lit paper lanterns in an event organized by the Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 14
Breakfast with Santa
COLD SPRING
7:30 – 11:30 a.m. Methodist Church
216 Main St. | 845-265-3365
Enjoy pancakes and other breakfast goodies while kids meet Santa at this event hosted by the Cold Spring Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary and the Cold Spring United Methodist Women. Cost: $8 ($7 seniors, $5 children)
SAT 14
Breakfast with Santa
GARRISON
9 a.m. – Noon. Garrison Fire Co.
1616 Route 9 | 845-424-4406
garrisonfd.org
Call to reserve for 9 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. seating hosted by the fire company auxiliary. Donations appreciated.
SAT 14
Santa Run
COLD SPRING
Noon. Various stops.
Members of the Cold Spring Fire Co. will escort Santa around the village.
SAT 14
An Interview with Santa
BEACON
2 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Artist Cyrus Quadland will read a new play for children ages 4 and older.
SUN 15
Santa Run
PHILIPSTOWN
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Various stops
Members of the Continental Village fire company will escort Santa around the village. Snow date SUN 22. See schedule on Facebook.
SUN 15
Mooseltoe
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Children can enjoy hot chocolate and a story with author Jim Semmelman about a moose that wants to join Santa’s team of reindeer.
SUN 15
Holiday Tours
BEACON
3 – 6 p.m. Mount Gulian | 145 Sterling St.
845-831-8172 | mountgulian.org
Docents will offer tours of the historic site, and at 4:30 p.m. Lorraine Hartin Gelardi will share a children’s story. Tours repeat on WED 18 and THURS 19 from 1 – 4 p.m. Cost: $10 ($8 senior, $6 children, members free)
THURS 19
The Polar Express
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
The library will screen this 2004 film based on a children’s book about a boy who takes a train ride to the North Pole. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served.
FRI 20
Winter Tidings
BEACON
5:30 p.m. Rombout Middle School
84 Matteawan Road | 845-831-1870
balletartsstudio.com
Dancers from the Ballet Arts Studio will perform. Free
SAT 21
Nutcracker, Short and Sweet
PEEKSKILL
3 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
This hour-long, narrated version, presented by the Hudson Valley Dance Theatre, is designed to hold the attention of the youngest ballet fans. Cost: $15
SUN 22
Make Felted Ornaments
BEACON
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Beacon Farmer’s Market
Veterans Place at Main
commongroundfarm.org
Common Ground Farm invites families and children ages 5 and older to create handmade ornaments from naturally dyed wool taken from Hudson Valley sheep. Register online. Cost: $7 per ornament ($35 unlimited)
SUN 22
Santa Run
PHILIPSTOWN
Noon. Various locations | nhfd21.org
The North Highlands Engine Co. No. 1 will escort Santa to stops around Philipstown. See schedule on Facebook.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 14
Elf Jr., The Musical
GARRISON
2 & 4 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
brownpapertickets.com/event/4442944
In a tale based on the holiday film, Buddy the Elf searches for family and identity. Also SUN 15. Cost: $12
SAT 14
It’s a Wonderful Life Radio Play
BEACON
1:30 p.m. Story Screen | 445 Main St
bpt.me/event/4459775
The Hudson Valley Players will bring to life the holiday classic about the importance of family and community. Also SUN 15. Cost: $13
SAT 14
The Nutcracker
POUGHKEEPSIE
2 & 7:30 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
The New Paltz Ballet Theatre will present its 22nd annual performance about a magical journey to the Kingdom of Sweets. Also SUN 15. Cost: $29 to $34
SUN 22
A Christmas Memory
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
christmasmemory.bpt.me
Scott Ramsey, directed by Barry Hoff, will read Truman Capote’s story based on his memories of sharing holiday adventures with his best friend and cousin, Sook. Cost: $10 ($15 door)
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 14
Feeding the Crisis
BEACON
7 p.m. Binnacle Books | 321 Main St.
845-838-6191 | binnaclebooks.com
Peter Frase, author of Four Futures: Life After Capitalism, will discuss with Maggie Dickinson her new book on food stamps and food insecurity. Proceeds will benefit the Fareground community kitchen.
MON 16
MWBE Certification
BEACON
6:30 p.m. Beahive | 291 Main St.
845-363-6432 | wedcbiz.org/events
This workshop, produced by the nonprofit Women’s Enterprise Development Center, will explain how to get Minority/Women Business Enterprise (MWBE) certification before applying for state contracts. Register online. Free
THURS 19
The Battle of Brooklyn
FORT MONTGOMERY
7 p.m. Fort Montgomery Historic Site
690 Route 9W | 845-446-2134
parks.ny.gov
Historian Frank Licameli will discuss this pivotal battle of the Revolutionary War, citing firsthand accounts and newly discovered maps. Phone reservations required. Cost: $5 donation ($3 members)
MUSIC
SAT 14
Jessica Lynn: A Very Merry, Country Christmas
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Dancers, singers and musicians will accompany the singer in this benefit for Toys for Tots. Cost: $25 to $35
SAT 14
Mighty Girl
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Lena Fahringer (guitar), John Knowles (bass), Mark McNutt (guitar) and Bill Fahringer (drums) celebrate the release of their latest album. Cost: $10 ($15 door)
SAT 14
Sloan Wainwright
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
For her 20th annual “holiday whiz-bang shin-dig,” the singer and songwriter will be joined by her band and the harmony-singing Sloan Flakes, Hubby Jenkins, the Empty Bottle Ramblers and other guests. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
SUN 15
Dream Choir
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. First Presbyterian Church
10 Academy St. | 845-265-3220
presbychurchcoldspring.org
Led by Cat Guthrie, the choir will perform a concert of Beatles songs. Cost: $10 donation
SUN 15
Holiday Concert
GARRISON
4 p.m. St. Philip’s Church
1101 Route 9D | 845-424-3571
stphilipshighlands.org
The St. Philip’s Choir will present a concert to celebrate the renovation of the church and the installation of a new organ with John Rutter’s Gloria for choir, brass, percussion and organ, along with Anglican anthems by Parry, Howells, Gardiner and Wood. Free
SUN 15
Jingle All the Way
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
brownpapertickets.com/event/4442198
Goldee Greene and her band, The Wolves, will be joined by Russell Cusick and the Souls United Gospel Choir for caroling and sing-a-longs accompanied by Tom McCoy and The X-tremes. Cost: $15 ($10 seniors, students, $5 children)
MON 16
Cello Choir
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Cellists from the Beacon Chamber Ensemble will perform a holiday concert with carols led by Kristin Gornstein. Free
FRI 20
The Costellos’ Christmas
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | 845-855-1300
townecrier.com
Lynn and Bob Costello will mix rock, pop, surf and country in their annual holiday concert with Open Book and Dimitri Archip. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
SAT 21
Handel’s Messiah
POUGHKEEPSIE
2 p.m. Bardavon
35 Market St. | 845-473-2072
bardavon.org
The Hudson Valley Philharmonic will perform with Cappella Festiva under the direction of Christine Howlett. Cost: $40 to $58 ($36 to $53 seniors/members)
SAT 21
’Tis the Season
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
theseason.bpt.me
Tony DePaolo (guitar, piano) and Russell Cusick (vocals) will perform holiday classics both sacred and secular. Cost: $15 ($20 door, $10 students)
SAT 21
A Very Slambovian Christmas
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Slambovian Circus of Dreams will return for a high-energy holiday show that typically sells out. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
CIVIC
MON 16
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org
MON 16
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
The agenda includes updates on Airbnb regulations, snow removal and Secor Street, as well as the reappointment of building inspector Bill Bujarski.
TUES 17
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane High School (Room 211)
15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254
haldaneschool.org
TUES 17
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 18
Haldane Strategic Coherence Plan
COLD SPRING
6 p.m. Middle School Library
15 Craigside Dr. | haldaneschool.org