Varsity Scoreboard

Boys’ Basketball

Beacon 60, Ketcham 50
Quazir Hayes (12), Tsamaj Powell (10)
Poughkeepsie 78, Beacon 54
Dobbs Ferry 57, Beacon 51
Hayes (12), Ian Bautista (8)

Girls’ Basketball

Yorktown 50, Beacon 29
Mount Vernon 52, Beacon 35
Beacon 46, Sleepy Hollow 35
Beacon 61, Lakeland 56
Grace Affeldt (17), Skyler Kurtz (16), Enita Rodriquez (15)

Boys’ Bowling

Saugerties 7, Beacon 0
John Jay East Fishkill defeated Beacon

Girls’ Bowling

Beacon 7, Saugerties 0
Beacon 7, John Jay East Fishkill 0

Boys’ Swimming

Beacon 87, Tappan Zee 83
Beacon 87, Eastchester 79

