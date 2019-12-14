Sorority, Honor Society Lead Drive

Thousands of food items distributed to pantries

The Iota Alpha Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, along with members of the Beacon High School chapter of the National Honor Society, on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26 participated in the sorority’s tenth annual Project H.O.P.E. (Help Other People Excel) – Operation H.E.A.R.T. (Helping to Empower Area Residents Together).

Held at a Downstate Correctional Facility building on Red Schoolhouse Road, the two-day event focused on hunger in Dutchess, Orange and Ulster counties. More than 100 volunteers sorted 3,970 non-perishable food items, 920 personal hygiene items and 6,000 pounds of apples to replenish 15 area food pantries, including, in Beacon, the Dutchess County Community Action Partnership Center, Star of Bethlehem, St. Andrew’s and the Salvation Army.