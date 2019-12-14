Vingie Merritt-Genco (1945-2019)

Vingie Yvonne Merritt-Genco, 74, of Cold Spring, died Dec. 9, 2019, at Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie.

Born in Oakland, California, on May 18, 1945, she was the daughter of Robert and Vingie Dempster. She was a graduate of White Plains High School and continued her education at Cornell University, Columbia University, and New York University, where she earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in chemistry. She worked as an engineer at IBM for 38 years until her retirement in 2011.

Vingie is survived by her daughter Sandi Merritt (Fred Borath Jr.) of Hopewell Junction; her granddaughter, Hailey Borath; her sister, Renee Dempster of Macon, Illinois; and her ex-husband, George Merritt Jr. of Buchanan.

Her hobbies included bowling, genealogy, stamp and coin collecting, as well as gardening. Vingie loved to spend time with family, especially her granddaughter and her pets, Jo-Jo and Miss Kitty. She enjoyed boating and was a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and U.S. Power Squadron.

Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to a local animal shelter or the American Cancer Society (cancer.org).