Ted Shafran Jr. (1944-2019)

mm By |

Theodore F. Shafran Jr., 75, a Garrison resident for more than 50 years, died at his home on Dec. 15, 2019.

Born Nov. 14, 1944, in the Bronx, he was the son of Theodore and Margaret (Helmi) Shafran. He married Mary Curry, who died in 2002. Until his retirement, Ted owned Ted’s Rubbish Service in Garrison for many years.

He is survived by his children: Richard Shafran, Theodore F. Shafran III, Dawn Marie Lyman, Debra Jean Robertazzi and Ruth Ann Felice, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private, with burial at Hillside Cemetery in Cortlandt.

Related Stories

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.