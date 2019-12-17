Ted Shafran Jr. (1944-2019)

Theodore F. Shafran Jr., 75, a Garrison resident for more than 50 years, died at his home on Dec. 15, 2019.

Born Nov. 14, 1944, in the Bronx, he was the son of Theodore and Margaret (Helmi) Shafran. He married Mary Curry, who died in 2002. Until his retirement, Ted owned Ted’s Rubbish Service in Garrison for many years.

He is survived by his children: Richard Shafran, Theodore F. Shafran III, Dawn Marie Lyman, Debra Jean Robertazzi and Ruth Ann Felice, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private, with burial at Hillside Cemetery in Cortlandt.