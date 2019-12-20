Dutchess DMV Restricts Services

Will no longer process licenses for Philipstown

The Department of Motor Vehicles office in Beacon will no longer accept or process applications for driver’s licenses, driver’s permits or non-driver ID cards for residents of Philipstown under a new regulation issued by Dutchess County.

As of Dec. 17, Dutchess County DMV offices only serve Dutchess County residents for licenses, permits and IDs, the agency said, although there are no residency restrictions on other transactions. Philipstown residents can use the Putnam County DMV at 1 Geneva Road in Brewster.

In addition, state residents must upgrade their driver’s license, permit or non-driver ID to an enhanced or REAL ID by Oct. 1 to use it as identification on domestic flights or to enter military bases or certain federal buildings. A U.S. passport can be used for ID if a license has not been upgraded.