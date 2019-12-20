Haldane Hires New Facilities Director

Most recently at Westchester Community College

The Haldane school board last month approved the appointment of a new director of facilities.

Timothy Walsh was most recently superintendent of buildings and grounds within the Physical Plant and Operations Department at Westchester Community College. He also is a commander in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve and holds a degree in engineering from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and an MBA from Marist.

Walsh succeeds Nabil Botros, who was hired in October 2018 but terminated by the school board in August following an investigation into harassment claims.

