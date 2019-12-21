Around Town (Photos)

MILESTONE — Badey & Watson, the Philipstown-based surveying firm founded in 1973 by Glennon Watson and the late George Badey, recently completed project number 25,000. As it had done with project 10,000, the firm surprised the client — in this case Maria Ricapito of Cold Spring — by waiving its fee. From left are principal Stephen Miller, Ricapito (with Amber), president Jennifer Reap, and Watson. (Photo provided)

HONOR FOR HASTINGS — The Hastings Center in Garrison and its late co-founder Dan Callahan were honored by the Collaborative for Palliative Care at its annual conference on Dec. 12 at Iona College. Hastings President Millie Solomon gave the keynote speech, noting that the U.S. and other wealthy nations are “aging societies” with more people over 65 than under 15. “But neither our individual families, nor our societies, are ready,” she said. Solomon, right, is shown with CPC founder Mary Beth Quaranta Morrissey and Hastings fellow Joseph Fins. (Photo provided)

NEW OFFICER — The Beacon Police Department on Dec. 5 welcomed its newest member, Ryan Murphy, shown with Chief Kevin Junjulas and Mayor Randy Casale. (Photo provided)