Philipstown Obituaries

Garyanne Higgs (1941-2019)

Garyanne Higgs, 78, of Holmes, and formerly of Cold Spring, died Nov. 22, 2019, in Newburgh.

Garyanne was born Feb. 20, 1941, in Lake Carmel, the daughter of Henry and Elsie (Booth) Hyatt. She attended Carmel schools. On Nov. 12, 1976, she married Warren Higgs in Patterson. He died in 2001.

Garyanne was a school bus aide for the Carmel Central School District for 28 years until her retirement in 2001. She is survived by her sister, Betty Lou Smith (Gerald) of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania.

A funeral service was held Nov. 29, at Dwyer Funeral Home in Patterson. Memorial donations may be made to the Kent & Fishkill Baptist Church, 476 Farmers Mills Road, Carmel, NY 10512.

Kenneth Trimble (1935-2019)

Kenneth Anthony Trimble Sr., 84, a lifelong resident of Cold Spring, died at his home on Dec. 3, 2019.

Born in Cold Spring on Feb. 5, 1935, he was the son of Robert and Mary (Coro) Trimble. Kenneth was a graduate of Our Lady of Loretto School and Haldane High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1963.

Kenneth worked for many years as a diesel mechanic for Allen Coal Co. and CK Industries in Garrison, until his retirement in 1997. He was a founding member of many organizations, such as the North Highlands Fire Co. and the Cold Spring Boat Club and was also a lifetime member of the Philipstown Rod & Gun Club.

An avid outdoorsman, Kenneth enjoyed hunting, fishing, and fur trading. He also took great pride in restoring and rebuilding vintage cars.

On June 1, 1957, he married Shirley Niver in Beacon. She survives him, along with his daughter, Cindy Trimble; his grandsons, Kenneth Trimble III and R.J. Trimble-Edwards; and his brother, Patrick Trimble.

A private burial service was held at Cold Spring Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (lbda.org).