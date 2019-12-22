Foundations Award $117K in Grants

Program invests in local nonprofits

The Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley last week awarded $117,000 in grants to nonprofits in Dutchess, Putnam and Ulster counties.

“As a capstone to our 50th anniversary year, we are proud to award more than ever before to these worthy programs and projects,” said Nevill Smythe, the interim president and CEO. “The Foundations is enormously grateful to the community of generous donors whose contributions made this year’s grants possible.”

In the Highlands, grants were awarded to Highlands Current Inc. ($1,000 for staff training), the Philipstown Depot Theatre ($2,000 for a donor management system), the Putnam History Museum ($1,000 for a historic kitchen exhibit), Beacon Community Advancement Corp. ($3,150 to connect public housing residents with tablets and the internet), the Howland Chamber Music Circle ($2,700 for pop-up concerts), the Howland Cultural Center ($3,600 for an upgrade to LED track lighting), and Hudson Valley Seed ($3,000 to support school gardens).