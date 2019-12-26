Jeff Beauchamp (1955-2019)

Jeffrey Paul Beauchamp, 64, a resident of Cold Spring since 1992 and formerly of Manhattan, died Dec. 26, 2019, at NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital after a long illness.

Jeff was born March 29, 1955, in Staten Island to Edward and Marion (Benson) Beauchamp. He worked for many years at Sam’s Camera in Mount Kisco as a lab tech and most recently was employed at Foodtown in Cold Spring.

He had a passion for music and enjoyed playing the guitar. He was an avid lover of cats and volunteered at Mid-Hudson Animal Aid in Beacon before his illness.

He is survived by his companion of 35 years, Janet Vitkavage, and his siblings, Edward Beauchamp Jr. (Cathy Giordano), James Beauchamp and Barbara Linden.

Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Mid Hudson Animal Aid (midhudsonanimalaid.org).