Fall Athletic Honors

The following athletes were selected for honors by a vote of league, conference and section coaches. In addition, the girls’ tennis, volleyball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, and boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams at Haldane and Beacon, and the girls’ swimming team at Beacon, were each recognized for having 75 percent of team members achieve a grade-point average of 90 or better.

Haldane

Cross-Country
All Northern Counties: Shannon Ferri (second team)
All-League: Everett Campanile, Ferri, Walter Hoess, Alison Nichols, Luke Parrella, Eloise Pearsall

Football
All-Conference: Dan Santos
All-League: Doug Donaghy, Will Etta, Dan Santos, Darrin Santos

Girls’ Tennis
All-League: Caroline Nelson, Mairead O’Hara

Volleyball
All-Section: Grace Tomann, Melissa Rodino
All-Conference: Olivia Monteleone, Rodino, Tomann, Sofia Viggiano (honorable mention)
All-League: Maria Barry, Monteleone, Rodino, Tomann, Viggiano

Beacon

Football
All-Conference: Jason Komisar, Santino Negron

Volleyball
All-Conference: Tessa Nilsen (honorable mention)

Cross-Country
All Northern Counties: Zachary Cader (second team)

