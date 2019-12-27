MTA Drops Parking Increase

Proposal met with opposition

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which in November postponed a vote on a proposal that would increase Metro-North parking rates, including those at the Beacon, Cold Spring and Garrison stations, has withdrawn the proposal.

The board was scheduled to consider the proposal at its December meeting but it was pulled from the agenda after opposition from state lawmakers and some MTA board members, including Neal Zuckerman, a Garrison resident who represents Putnam County.

In addition to rate increases, the proposal would have eliminated free Saturday parking. The MTA hoped to raise nearly $1 million in annual revenue from the hikes, which would have been the first since 2013. In Cold Spring and Garrison, the daily rate would have risen 50 cents, to $4, and annual resident passes by $36, to $394, effective Jan. 1. In Beacon, the proposed increase would raise daily rates by 75 cents, to $4.25, and annual resident passes by $30, to $328.