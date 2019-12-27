Preview: Beacon Wrestling

Beacon freshman Chris Crawford (R) picked up a win for the Bulldogs at 120 pounds last week at Brewster. (Photo by S. Pearlman)

With a blend of experienced and young wrestlers who have one big thing in common — talent — the Beacon High School wrestling team is hoping for a strong winter season.

The Bulldogs are 3-3 in dual meets after taking a loss on the road on Dec. 19 to Brewster, 48-36. The squad will compete at a tournament at Somers High School on Jan. 4.

George Pinkhardt, an All-League competitor for the Bulldogs, wrestles at 285 pounds. (Photo by S. Pearlman)

Coach Ron Tompkins welcomed back a core from last year’s team that includes senior captains Javon Dortch (All-Section, 152 pounds), George Pinkhardt (All-League, 285) and Sean Cooper (152), along with freshman Chris Crawford (106) and sophomore Ryan Plimley (132).

Tompkins said he likes the experience his captains, and the entire group — Plimley and Crawford each had big seasons last year — bring to the team.

Beacon sophomore Ryan Plimley picked up a win last week at Brewster at 132 pounds. (Photo by S. Pearlman)

“They’re all 30-plus match winners, they’ve all been here for years, and they bring a lot of leadership,” Tompkins said. “Dortch, Crawford and Pinkhardt all have the potential to be successful in sectionals.”

Senior Angel Feliz joins the team this winter, and Tompkins said he “could make some noise. He has confidence, and his work ethic is second to none. He picks up fast.”

Also joining the team this season is senior Shianne Canada, who at 126 pounds is looking for her first win. “She’s tough,” Tompkins said of Canada, who was the starting goalie for the girls’ varsity soccer squad. “She’s doing well.”

Shianne Canada (left), a senior who played goalie for the girls’ varsity soccer squad, is in her first season with the Beacon wrestling team. (Photo by S. Pearlman)

(When a school does not offer a team for a particular gender, such as basketball, football, lacrosse, soccer or wrestling, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association allows girls to compete with boys. And many excel. On Dec. 23, Isabella Garcia of Horace Greeley High School went 5-0 at a tournament in Pawling, including four pins, and won her 106-pound division.)

Picking up wins against Brewster were Dortch at 160 pounds, Feliz at 220, freshman Aaron Pegues at 182, sophomore Dan Way at 113, sophomore Ray Robles at 152, Plimley in overtime at 132, Crawford with a pin at 120 and Pinkhardt, who won due to an injury default.

“We had some kids out, so we gave up 18 points, and we were still right in the match,” Tompkins said. “Javon has been looking strong, and Crawford [who is 9-1] keeps getting better.”

