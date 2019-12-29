Dutchess Awards $1.3 Million to Nonprofits

Agency Partner Grants designed for community work

Dutchess County on Dec. 26 announced more than $1.3 million in funding to 21 non-profits through its Agency Partner Grant program.

The grants include $100,000 to the Boys & Girls Club for afterschool programs; $35,000 to Catholic Charities Community Services of Dutchess County for eviction prevention; $15,450 to the Child Abuse Prevention Center; $226,000 to Cornell Cooperative Extension Dutchess County to support 4-H, Green Teen and Parenting and Support Education; and $20,000 to Dutchess Outreach for its fresh market.

They also included $40,000 to the Exodus Transitional Community for re-entry work readiness for ex-inmates; $31,000 to Friends of Seniors of Dutchess County for its transport service; $145,000 to Hudson River Housing for financial workshops, housing services and youth training; $53,000 to Literacy Connections for adult and family literary education; $106,000 to the Mediation Center of Dutchess County for a Restorative Justice Initiative; and $60,000 to Taconic Resources for Independence for special education advocacy and to upgrade its computers.

In addition, NAMI Mid-Hudson received $59,000 to promote mental health literacy; the Grace Smith House was given $18,000 to update its domestic violence hotline technology; and Hudson River Housing received $99,000 for updates to its homeless shelters.

