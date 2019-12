What are you hoping for in 2020?

“I have a lot of good things going on in my life; I hope my health continues to match that.” ~James Blaney, Beacon

“Bipartisanship, open hearts and minds, and curiosity that allows for shades of gray.” ~Rebecca Pearsall, Cold Spring

“I hope to complete my Q-grader [training] as a certified coffee taster!” ~Ben Weinstein, Beacon