Beacon Boys Pick Up Victory in Holiday Tourney

Defeat Marlboro for second win of season

The Beacon High School boys’ basketball team secured its second win of the season on Dec. 26, topping Marlboro Central, 69-63, in the Bulldogs’ first game of the 31st annual Dutchess County Basketball Coaches Association Duane Davis Holiday Memorial Tournament.

Senior forward Quazir Hayes dropped 18 points on the Dukes (5-3) and Shane Green added 13 in the tournament win, which took place at Roy C. Ketcham High School in Wappingers Falls. Sophomore Jason Komisar came up with a strong effort as well, delivering eight points and nine rebounds.

“We got off to a great start,” said Beacon Coach Scott Timpano. “Marlboro fought back, and it was tight in the fourth, but we never let them take the lead. We played well down the stretch; it was definitely one of our better performances.

“Jason Komisar gave us eight points and nine rebounds; he had a really good game,” Timpano added. “He was a monster all-around.”

Beacon (2-8) took on Arlington in game two on Saturday (Dec. 28) but came up on the short end of a 69-54 decision. Green and Tre Smith each had 12 points for the Bulldogs, and Hayes added 11.

Beacon closed out the tournament on Monday (Dec. 30) with a 72-59 loss to John Jay of East Fishkill. Hayes led the Bulldogs with 18 and Smith added 11 points.

“We actually played a great game,” Timpano said. “We were up one at halftime, and in was close in the fourth. But we had a series of bad possessions, and Jay hit 3 three-pointers and took the lead. That put us out of it.

“Quazir had a good game for us,” the coach continued. “He can score in a lot of different ways for us. And Tre is always aggressive; he played his butt off.”

Beacon was set to visit Roosevelt today (Jan. 3) at 4:30 p.m., and then host Peekskill on Monday (Jan. 6) at 6:15 p.m. and travel to Poughkeepsie for a 4:15 p.m. game on Tuesday (Jan. 7).