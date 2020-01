New Beacon Mayor Lee Kyriacou took the oath of office on Wednesday (Jan. 1) with New York Assembly Member Jonathan Jacobson officiating. Kyriacou’s wife, Elizabeth Barrett, is with him. (Photo by Jeff Simms)



Tara Percacciolo, Philipstown’s newly elected town clerk, took the oath of office on New Year’s Day assisted by her father, Joseph Percacciolo III. (Photo by Liz Schevtchuk Armstrong)

Putnam County Legislator Nancy Montgomery, whose district includes Philipstown, administered the oath of office on New Year’s Day to Philipstown Highway Superintendent Carl Frisenda, whose wife Denise, right, held the Bible. (Photo by Liz Schevtchuk Armstrong)

Montgomery also administered the oath of office on New Year’s Day to Judy Farrell, elected in November as a Philipstown Town Board member, as Judy’s daughter Megan, right, assisted. (Photo by Liz Schevtchuk Armstrong)