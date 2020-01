Would you rather live in the 2020s or the Roaring Twenties?

“The Roaring Twenties. No social media; it was so classy, with much more attention to detail.” ~Lena Jamal, Beacon

“I’d go with the Roaring Twenties. Things were simpler; more reality, less nonsense.” ~Jay McVey, Cold Spring

“If it was Paris, I’d take the Roaring Twenties!” ~Rachel Klein, Cold Spring