Beacon Obituaries

Luis Arzola (1938-2020)

Luis Arzola, 81, died Jan. 2, 2020, at the Montgomery Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Luis was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, on June 25, 1938, the son of Pablo Arzola and Esperanza Fraticelly. He married Josefina Chico, who died in 1999.

Luis served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959 and was a member of the Church of God.

He is survived by his son, Pastor Luis Arzola (Maritza); six grandchildren: Jose Sanchez, Christopher Sanchez, Marely Soto, Guivani Arzola, Sujey Rivera Arzola and Jaciris Arzola; and eight great-grandchildren: Muchie, Isaiah, Nana, Munchkin, Giory, Gabby, Mia and Nelanie. He also is survived by his brothers, Johnny Arzola and Raphael Arzola.

A funeral procession was held on Jan. 7 at Fountain of Life Church (Fuente de Vida Iglesia) in Newburgh, followed by a graveside service with military honors at the Orange County Veterans Cemetery in Goshen.

Edward Cooper (1961-2019)



Edward Lawrence Cooper, 58, of Millsboro, Delaware, died Dec. 25, 2019, at his home. He and his partner, Lucy, at one time ran Past Tense Antiques in Beacon.

Edward was born Oct. 5, 1961, in Yonkers, the son of Lawrence and Merle (Pate) Cooper. He was employed in Connecticut by the Greenwich Highway Department as a mechanic and by O&G Construction Co.

In his spare time, he built and restored cars and loved riding his Harley Davidson. He was captain of the John Jay High School hockey team in Fishkill and a member of the Poughkeepsie men’s hockey league. In addition, Edward was a great lover of nature and animals.

Besides his life partner, Lucille Valentino, Edward is survived by his son, Sgt. Mathew Cooper (Amy) of Salisbury, Maryland; his stepdaughters, Nicole Valentino of Orlando and Camille Valentino of Wappingers Falls; his grandchildren: William Cooper and Sylas Cooper, both of Salisbury; his sister, Laura Cooper-Elm (John) of Crested Butte, Colorado; and his brother, Michael Cooper (Mary) of Trumbull, Connecticut.

He also is survived by his brothers-in-law: Ron DeSantis (Donna LaVolsi), Fred Mastriacovo (Irene) and Warren DeSantis (Victoria).

A memorial service is planned in the spring in Wappingers Falls.

Helen Moraitis (1940-2019)

Helen V. Moraitis, 79, a lifelong Beacon resident, died Dec. 29, 2019, at her home.

She was born Feb. 2, 1940, the daughter of Joseph and Adeline Herouart, and attended Beacon schools. She worked for several years as a seamstress at the Durrell Hat Factory in Beacon, until her retirement.

On April 18, 1965, she married George Moraitis, who died in 2014. Helen used to enjoy going for car rides with her husband. She also was a huge fan of anything Elvis Presley.

Helen is survived by her daughters: Dawn Marie Colella (Glenn) and Debra Cherubini; six grandchildren: Rachel, Michelle, Salvatore Jr., Steven, Kristen, Damon; and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Larry Herouart (Christy), Joseph Herouart (Heidi) and Darlene Mazzacone (Louis).

A service was held on Jan. 2 at the Libby Funeral Home in Beacon.

Shirley Way (1929-2020)

Shirley L. Way, 90, died Jan. 3, 2020, in Monroe, North Carolina, after a long battle with dementia.

She was born in Beacon on Aug. 3, 1929 to Charles and Louise (King) Cable. She married Fred Way of Beacon on Aug. 10, 1947. He died in 2009.

Shirley is survived by her son, Wayne Way (Jacalyn) of Monroe; her grandchildren: Mary Way of Beacon, Wayne Way of Monroe and Jenny Way of Indian Trail, North Carolina; seven great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. She also is survived by a brother, Dennis Cable (Terri) of Fishkill.

A graveside service is planned for Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Fairview Cemetery, 375 Washington Ave., in Beacon.