The Week Ahead

Submit listings to calendar@highlandscurrent.org.
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SUN 12
Putnam Service Dogs Info Session
COLD SPRING
Noon. Hudson Hil’s | 129-131 Main St.
917-449-5359 | putnamservicedogs.org
During this free informational lunch, learn about raising a puppy that will become a service dog for someone with physical or hearing disabilities.
WED 15
Chamber Breakfast
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. Hudson Hil’s | 129-131 Main St.
coldspringnychamber.com
Meet and greet local elected officials and get answers about operating a business in Philipstown and Cold Spring. Cost: $15 ($20 door; $10/$15 members)
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 11
Fei-Fei
BEACON
Noon. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-763-3012
howlandmusic.org
This Classics for Kids concert will feature the New York City-based pianist in a family-friendly program. Cost: $10 adults (children free)
SAT 11
Middle School Night with Lazer Tag
GARRISON
7 – 10 p.m. Philipstown Recreation
107 Glenclyffe Drive | 845-424-4618
philipstownrecreation.com
For Philipstown residents in grades 6 to 8. Cost: $5
TUES 14
Family Science: Bubbles
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfish.org/familyscience
In this family event, learn why bubbles behave the way they do, how to make the best bubbles, and how to manipulate them. Participants are asked to dress for a mess. Registration closes SUN 12 at 2 p.m. Free
THURS 16
The LEGO Movie 2
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
This 2019 animated film has a new adventure in space to protect Bricksburg from invaders who tear down things faster than they can be rebuilt. Rated PG. Free
VISUAL ART
SUN 12
The Shape-Shifters
PEEKSKILL
3 p.m. Hudson Valley MOCA
1701 Main St. | 914-788-0100
hudsonvalleymoca.org
Artist and art historian Marcy B. Freedman will begin a three-part series, Art History with a Twist, to explore how art confronts human behavior. Cost: $20 ($10 members)
SAT 18
Winter Weekend
NEW WINDSOR
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Storm King
1 Museum Road | 845-534-3115
stormking.org
Enjoy the art center’s outdoor sculptures during limited weekend openings. Cost: $18 ($15 seniors, $8 children and teens, free under age 4 and members)
SAT 18
Art is Elementary
BEACON
2 – 4 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
This fourth annual exhibit of artwork by eight students from each of the Beacon district’s elementary schools — J.V. Forrestal, Glenham, Sargent and South Avenue — was organized by teachers Sallie Farkas, Cathy Pezzo and Susan Wurtz. Through Feb. 1.
SUN 19
Curator Talk: Donald Alter
BEACON
3 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass
162 Main St. | 845-440-0068
hudsonbeachglass.com
Harald Plochberger and Tony Moore, curators of an exhibit of Alter’s paintings, will discuss his work and life. The snow date is SUN 26.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 11
Marketing Seminar for Artists
BEACON
10 a.m. Catalyst Gallery | 137 Main St.
845-204-3844 | theresagooby.com
In this two-hour presentation, Theresa Gooby, an artist and career consultant, will teach artists how to get exposure for their work. Cost: $125
SAT 11
Winter Gardening
GARRISON
10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Desmond-Fish Library | 472 Route 403
845-278-6738 | desmondfishlibrary.org
Master Gardeners will discuss seasonal projects such as growing microgreens and pollinator-friendly plants from seeds, and how to support wildlife in your yard. Cost: $15 ($5 children)
SAT 11
Understanding and Responding to Antisemitism
PUTNAM VALLEY
Noon. Reform Temple of Putnam Valley
362 Church Road | 845-528-4774
rtpv.org
Rabbi Steven Altarescu will lead a discussion for adults on how to understand the current wave of antisemitism. Share your thoughts and feelings in a supportive group.
SUN 12
Bird Identification Workshop
COLD SPRING
1 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Pete Salmansohn will explain how to recognize the birds in your backyard. Best for ages 7 and older. Free
WED 15
Hudson Valley Cyber Security Summit
POUGHKEEPSIE
9 a.m. Marist College
3399 North Road | 845-486-2450
dutchessny.gov/cybersummit
In this three-hour workshop for community leaders, industry experts will explain what to do before, during and after a cyberattack. Registration required. Free
WED 15
A Personal History of the Gay Civil Rights Movement
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | 845-265-2539
stmaryscoldspring.org
Gwen Walz, the First Lady of Minnesota, will interview Philipstown resident Randy Florke about his life and experience as a gay civil rights activist. “Gwen and I have taken this presentation to college campuses across the nation where it has resonated with students, many of whom have felt marginalized despite the gains of recent decades,” said Florke, whose husband is Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney. “This is the first time in a house of worship and it’s particularly meaningful for it to be where Sean and I got married.” Free
THURS 16
Be an Empowered Health Care Consumer
GARRISON
1:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Judy Farrell, a member of the Philipstown Town Board and the Community Service Society of New York, will talk about how to reduce medical debt and get the most of the healthcare system. Free
THURS 16
Get Your Strength Back: Managing Pain
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Dr. John Uhorchak, who specializes in orthopedic sports medicine, will lead a seminar on preventing and treating common injuries in older athletes to the neck, shoulder, arm, forearm, wrist and hand. Free
THURS 16
50 Years Later: Building the Sloop Clearwater
BEACON
7 p.m. Scenic Hudson River Center
Long Dock Park | 845-463-4660
beaconsloopclub.org
Betsy Garthwaite, a former captain of the sloop, will recount the story of how Pete Seeger’s dream became an environmental flagship. Free
SAT 18
Hauntings of the Hudson River Valley
COLD SPRING
5 p.m. Putnam History Museum
63 Chestnut St. | 845-265-4010
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Vincent Dacquino will discuss his book on the legends of Sybil Ludington, Chief Daniel Nimham and George Denny and how they may have left behind spiritual residue. Cost: $10 (free for members)
SUN 19
Deciding Together
GARRISON
7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
As part of the library’s annual celebration to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Mildred Solomon, president of the Garrison-based Hastings Center, will speak about its work to counter the effects of polarization in federal policies on science, health and civil rights. Bring a dish for a potluck that begins at 6 p.m. Free
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 11
Whispers from the Castle Keep
BEACON
Noon – 4 p.m.
Beacon Historical Society
17 South Ave. | 845-831-0514
beaconhistorical.org
The exhibit will include paintings, photos, catalogs and artifacts provided by the Bannerman Castle Trust that tell the story of the arsenal and castle, including items from the Civil and Spanish American wars. It will be open Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. through Feb. 29.
SAT 11
Donald Alter
BEACON
5 – 8 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass
162 Main St. | 845-440-0068
hudsonbeachglass.com
Harald Plochberger and Tony Moore curated this exhibit of the late artist’s work in memoriam to him. It includes more than 50 paintings, drawings and prints created during his final years.
SAT 11
Small Works Show
BEACON
5 – 8 p.m. Catalyst Gallery
137 Main St. | 845-204-3844
catalystgallery.com
This is the closing reception for the annual show.
SAT 11
New Year/New Artists
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. RiverWinds Gallery
172 Main St. | 845-838-2880
riverwindsgallery.com
Paintings by KP Devlin and photographs by Jennifer Dooley will be on display.
SAT 11
Camaraderie / Beyond the Tide
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
Jack Troy, a potter and teacher, gathers artists to create pieces and fire them together, working in shifts with anagama kilns. Some of the results will be displayed in the Main Gallery. Nash Hyon’s paintings in the Beacon Room express how elements exist in relationship to each other, such as the moon and tides.
MUSIC
SUN 12
Fei-Fei
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandmusic.org
The Howland Music Circle’s annual piano festival will open with Fei-Fei performing Beethoven’s Sonata in E-Flat Major, Op. 31, No. 3; Schumann’s Kinderszenen Op. 15; Debussy’s Joyeuse Isle and Rachmaninoff’s Moments Musicaux, Op. 16. Cost: $30 ($10 students)
WED 15
Tiokasin Ghosthorse
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
tribalharmony.bpt.me
For the first concert in the center’s Tribal Harmony series to celebrate indigenous cultures, Ghosthorse will perform music from the Lakota people on handmade flutes accompanied by David Amram on piano. Cost: $10 ($15 door)
SAT 18
Top Brass
WEST POINT
7 p.m. Cadet Chapel | 722 Derussy Road
845-938-2308 | westpoint.edu
The Concert Band Brass and Percussion, led by guest conductor Robert Ponto, will perform works by Bach, Brahms and Holst. Free
SAT 18
RJ Storm and Old School Bluegrass Band
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
rjstorm.bpt.me
The band is known for its energetic and engaging performances. Cost: $10 ($15 door)
SAT 18
Back to the Garden 1969
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | 845-855-1300
townecrier.com
Music from the Woodstock era. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 19
From Senegal to Seeger
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | 845-855-1300
townecrier.com
Michael Miles will perform his one-man tribute to Pete Seeger with a narrative concert that includes protest songs and banjo. Proceeds will benefit the Hudson River Sloop Clearwater. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 11
Met in HD: Wozzeck
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 p.m. Bardavon
35 Market St. | 845-473-2072
bardavon.org
Watch the Metropolitan Opera House’s live broadcast of Berg’s 20th-century opera with baritone Peter Mattei in the title role. Cost: $28 (members $26, children $12)
SAT 11
The Artichoke
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
artichoke.brownpapertickets.com
Storytellers Elna Baker (This American Life), Micaela Blei (The Moth Radio Hour), Erin Barker (The Story Collider), Sandi Marx (Stories from the Stage), Mike Cho (Risk!) and Mike Burdge of Story Screen Beacon will perform. Cost: $17.50 ($20 door)
THURS 16
Disney’s Frozen (Kids)
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road | 845-350-2722
beaconperformingartscenter.com
Three casts of young performers will present an abridged version of the popular film about an ice princess. Also FRI 17, SAT 18, SUN 19. Cost: $10 ($5 children)
SAT 18
Hudson Highlands Poetry
GARRISON
1:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
The latest installment of the series will feature Sean Singer reading from his collection, Honey & Smoke and Iain Pollack from Ghost, like a Place. Free
CIVIC
MON 13
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall
1 Municipal Plaza | 845-838-5011
cityofbeacon.org
MON 13
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
THURS 16
Superintendent Search Forums
GARRISON
2 & 7 p.m. Garrison School
1100 Route 9D | 845-424-3689
gufs.org
Search consultants will lead a discussion of the qualities that are desirable in a district leader as the school board searches for a successor to Laura Mitchell, who left Dec. 31.