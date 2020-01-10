The Week Ahead

Submit listings to calendar@highlandscurrent.org.

COMMUNITY

SUN 12

Putnam Service Dogs Info Session

COLD SPRING

Noon. Hudson Hil’s | 129-131 Main St.

917-449-5359 | putnamservicedogs.org

During this free informational lunch, learn about raising a puppy that will become a service dog for someone with physical or hearing disabilities.

WED 15

Chamber Breakfast

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. Hudson Hil’s | 129-131 Main St.

coldspringnychamber.com

Meet and greet local elected officials and get answers about operating a business in Philipstown and Cold Spring. Cost: $15 ($20 door; $10/$15 members)

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 11

Fei-Fei

BEACON

Noon. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-763-3012

howlandmusic.org

This Classics for Kids concert will feature the New York City-based pianist in a family-friendly program. Cost: $10 adults (children free)

SAT 11

Middle School Night with Lazer Tag

GARRISON

7 – 10 p.m. Philipstown Recreation

107 Glenclyffe Drive | 845-424-4618

philipstownrecreation.com

For Philipstown residents in grades 6 to 8. Cost: $5

TUES 14

Family Science: Bubbles

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfish.org/familyscience

In this family event, learn why bubbles behave the way they do, how to make the best bubbles, and how to manipulate them. Participants are asked to dress for a mess. Registration closes SUN 12 at 2 p.m. Free

THURS 16

The LEGO Movie 2

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

This 2019 animated film has a new adventure in space to protect Bricksburg from invaders who tear down things faster than they can be rebuilt. Rated PG. Free

VISUAL ART

SUN 12

The Shape-Shifters

PEEKSKILL

3 p.m. Hudson Valley MOCA

1701 Main St. | 914-788-0100

hudsonvalleymoca.org

Artist and art historian Marcy B. Freedman will begin a three-part series, Art History with a Twist, to explore how art confronts human behavior. Cost: $20 ($10 members)

SAT 18

Winter Weekend

NEW WINDSOR

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Storm King

1 Museum Road | 845-534-3115

stormking.org

Enjoy the art center’s outdoor sculptures during limited weekend openings. Cost: $18 ($15 seniors, $8 children and teens, free under age 4 and members)

SAT 18

Art is Elementary

BEACON

2 – 4 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

This fourth annual exhibit of artwork by eight students from each of the Beacon district’s elementary schools — J.V. Forrestal, Glenham, Sargent and South Avenue — was organized by teachers Sallie Farkas, Cathy Pezzo and Susan Wurtz. Through Feb. 1.

SUN 19

Curator Talk: Donald Alter

BEACON

3 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass

162 Main St. | 845-440-0068

hudsonbeachglass.com

Harald Plochberger and Tony Moore, curators of an exhibit of Alter’s paintings, will discuss his work and life. The snow date is SUN 26.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 11

Marketing Seminar for Artists

BEACON

10 a.m. Catalyst Gallery | 137 Main St.

845-204-3844 | theresagooby.com

In this two-hour presentation, Theresa Gooby, an artist and career consultant, will teach artists how to get exposure for their work. Cost: $125

SAT 11

Winter Gardening

GARRISON

10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Desmond-Fish Library | 472 Route 403

845-278-6738 | desmondfishlibrary.org

Master Gardeners will discuss seasonal projects such as growing microgreens and pollinator-friendly plants from seeds, and how to support wildlife in your yard. Cost: $15 ($5 children)

SAT 11

Understanding and Responding to Antisemitism

PUTNAM VALLEY

Noon. Reform Temple of Putnam Valley

362 Church Road | 845-528-4774

rtpv.org

Rabbi Steven Altarescu will lead a discussion for adults on how to understand the current wave of antisemitism. Share your thoughts and feelings in a supportive group.

SUN 12

Bird Identification Workshop

COLD SPRING

1 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Pete Salmansohn will explain how to recognize the birds in your backyard. Best for ages 7 and older. Free

WED 15

Hudson Valley Cyber Security Summit

POUGHKEEPSIE

9 a.m. Marist College

3399 North Road | 845-486-2450

dutchessny.gov/cybersummit

In this three-hour workshop for community leaders, industry experts will explain what to do before, during and after a cyberattack. Registration required. Free

WED 15

A Personal History of the Gay Civil Rights Movement

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | 845-265-2539

stmaryscoldspring.org

Gwen Walz, the First Lady of Minnesota, will interview Philipstown resident Randy Florke about his life and experience as a gay civil rights activist. “Gwen and I have taken this presentation to college campuses across the nation where it has resonated with students, many of whom have felt marginalized despite the gains of recent decades,” said Florke, whose husband is Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney. “This is the first time in a house of worship and it’s particularly meaningful for it to be where Sean and I got married.” Free

THURS 16

Be an Empowered Health Care Consumer

GARRISON

1:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Judy Farrell, a member of the Philipstown Town Board and the Community Service Society of New York, will talk about how to reduce medical debt and get the most of the healthcare system. Free

THURS 16

Get Your Strength Back: Managing Pain

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Dr. John Uhorchak, who specializes in orthopedic sports medicine, will lead a seminar on preventing and treating common injuries in older athletes to the neck, shoulder, arm, forearm, wrist and hand. Free

THURS 16

50 Years Later: Building the Sloop Clearwater

BEACON

7 p.m. Scenic Hudson River Center

Long Dock Park | 845-463-4660

beaconsloopclub.org

Betsy Garthwaite, a former captain of the sloop, will recount the story of how Pete Seeger’s dream became an environmental flagship. Free

SAT 18

Hauntings of the Hudson River Valley

COLD SPRING

5 p.m. Putnam History Museum

63 Chestnut St. | 845-265-4010

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Vincent Dacquino will discuss his book on the legends of Sybil Ludington, Chief Daniel Nimham and George Denny and how they may have left behind spiritual residue. Cost: $10 (free for members)

SUN 19

Deciding Together

GARRISON

7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

As part of the library’s annual celebration to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Mildred Solomon, president of the Garrison-based Hastings Center, will speak about its work to counter the effects of polarization in federal policies on science, health and civil rights. Bring a dish for a potluck that begins at 6 p.m. Free

SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 11

Whispers from the Castle Keep

BEACON

Noon – 4 p.m.

Beacon Historical Society

17 South Ave. | 845-831-0514

beaconhistorical.org

The exhibit will include paintings, photos, catalogs and artifacts provided by the Bannerman Castle Trust that tell the story of the arsenal and castle, including items from the Civil and Spanish American wars. It will be open Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. through Feb. 29.

SAT 11

Donald Alter

BEACON

5 – 8 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass

162 Main St. | 845-440-0068

hudsonbeachglass.com

Harald Plochberger and Tony Moore curated this exhibit of the late artist’s work in memoriam to him. It includes more than 50 paintings, drawings and prints created during his final years.

SAT 11

Small Works Show

BEACON

5 – 8 p.m. Catalyst Gallery

137 Main St. | 845-204-3844

catalystgallery.com

This is the closing reception for the annual show.

SAT 11

New Year/New Artists

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. RiverWinds Gallery

172 Main St. | 845-838-2880

riverwindsgallery.com

Paintings by KP Devlin and photographs by Jennifer Dooley will be on display.

SAT 11

Camaraderie / Beyond the Tide

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

Jack Troy, a potter and teacher, gathers artists to create pieces and fire them together, working in shifts with anagama kilns. Some of the results will be displayed in the Main Gallery. Nash Hyon’s paintings in the Beacon Room express how elements exist in relationship to each other, such as the moon and tides.

MUSIC

SUN 12

Fei-Fei

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandmusic.org

The Howland Music Circle’s annual piano festival will open with Fei-Fei performing Beethoven’s Sonata in E-Flat Major, Op. 31, No. 3; Schumann’s Kinderszenen Op. 15; Debussy’s Joyeuse Isle and Rachmaninoff’s Moments Musicaux, Op. 16. Cost: $30 ($10 students)

WED 15

Tiokasin Ghosthorse

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

tribalharmony.bpt.me

For the first concert in the center’s Tribal Harmony series to celebrate indigenous cultures, Ghosthorse will perform music from the Lakota people on handmade flutes accompanied by David Amram on piano. Cost: $10 ($15 door)

SAT 18

Top Brass

WEST POINT

7 p.m. Cadet Chapel | 722 Derussy Road

845-938-2308 | westpoint.edu

The Concert Band Brass and Percussion, led by guest conductor Robert Ponto, will perform works by Bach, Brahms and Holst. Free

SAT 18

RJ Storm and Old School Bluegrass Band

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

rjstorm.bpt.me

The band is known for its energetic and engaging performances. Cost: $10 ($15 door)

SAT 18

Back to the Garden 1969

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | 845-855-1300

townecrier.com

Music from the Woodstock era. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SUN 19

From Senegal to Seeger

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | 845-855-1300

townecrier.com

Michael Miles will perform his one-man tribute to Pete Seeger with a narrative concert that includes protest songs and banjo. Proceeds will benefit the Hudson River Sloop Clearwater. Cost: $15 ($20 door)

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 11

Met in HD: Wozzeck

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 p.m. Bardavon

35 Market St. | 845-473-2072

bardavon.org

Watch the Metropolitan Opera House’s live broadcast of Berg’s 20th-century opera with baritone Peter Mattei in the title role. Cost: $28 (members $26, children $12)

SAT 11

The Artichoke

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

artichoke.brownpapertickets.com

Storytellers Elna Baker (This American Life), Micaela Blei (The Moth Radio Hour), Erin Barker (The Story Collider), Sandi Marx (Stories from the Stage), Mike Cho (Risk!) and Mike Burdge of Story Screen Beacon will perform. Cost: $17.50 ($20 door)

THURS 16

Disney’s Frozen (Kids)

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road | 845-350-2722

beaconperformingartscenter.com

Three casts of young performers will present an abridged version of the popular film about an ice princess. Also FRI 17, SAT 18, SUN 19. Cost: $10 ($5 children)

SAT 18

Hudson Highlands Poetry

GARRISON

1:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

The latest installment of the series will feature Sean Singer reading from his collection, Honey & Smoke and Iain Pollack from Ghost, like a Place. Free

CIVIC

MON 13

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall

1 Municipal Plaza | 845-838-5011

cityofbeacon.org

MON 13

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

THURS 16

Superintendent Search Forums

GARRISON

2 & 7 p.m. Garrison School

1100 Route 9D | 845-424-3689

gufs.org

Search consultants will lead a discussion of the qualities that are desirable in a district leader as the school board searches for a successor to Laura Mitchell, who left Dec. 31.