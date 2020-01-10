Varsity Roundup

Girls’ Basketball

Haldane (6-3) came up strong on Wednesday (Jan. 8) at Rye Neck, building a 31-13 lead by the half en route to a 58-30 victory. Maddie Chiera had 17 points; Bela Monteleone recorded 15 points, five rebounds, five steals and five assists; Liv Monteleone had 10 points and eight rebounds; and Shianne Twoguns added four steals, three assists and three rebounds to go with five points.

Haldane also won at Valhalla, 41-37, on Jan. 4. In that game, Bela Monteleone had 14 points; Liv Monteleone recorded eight points and 12 rebounds; Molly Seigel had eight rebounds and four points; and Twoguns had eight points and four assists. Haldane visits Ardsley today (Jan. 10) and Walter Panas on Monday, Jan. 13, before playing in the Peekskill Tournament next Friday.

Beacon defeated Peekskill, 44-21, on Monday (Jan. 6) before falling to Poughkeepsie on Tuesday, 54-51. The Bulldogs (6-6) travel to Hendrick Hudson next Friday.

Wrestling

Chris Crawford, a freshman at Beacon High School, went 7-0 on Dec. 27 and 28 to win the 106-pound championship at the Mid-Hudson Wrestling Tournament hosted by Arlington High School. Crawford defeated Newburgh’s Jackson Meril in a 12-4 major decision in the title match, improving his season mark to 16-1.

Boys’ Basketball

Beacon (3-9) picked up a win last week, defeating Roosevelt, 78-58, on the road. Quazir Hayes led the Bulldogs with 21 points, 12 rebounds and five steals, and Tristen Reid added 15 points. Beacon fell to Poughkeepsie, 73-60, on Tuesday (Jan. 7), with Hayes scoring 14 and Shane Green adding 12.

“That was a good bounce-back win for us to start the year,” Coach Scott Timpano said of the Roosevelt game. “Quazir had one of his better games of the season, and Tre Smith [with six points and eight rebounds] had a nice game.”

Beacon is set to visit Hendrick Hudson on Monday, Jan. 13, before a trip to Haldane on Jan. 17 for the Battle of the Tunnel.

Boys’ Swimming

Beacon picked up a win against Woodlands, 64-27, on Monday (Jan. 6) and Poughkeepsie, 92-61, on Wednesday to improve to 7-1. The Bulldogs host Nyack today (Jan. 10) and Pelham on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Bowling

The Beacon boys’ team defeated Mahopac, 5-2, on Dec. 19, while the girls fell to Mahopac, 7-0, despite a 665 series from Selena Virtuoso. Against Ketchum on Wednesday (Jan. 8) the girls won 7-0 (Virtuoso bowled a 602) but the boys fell despite a 624 series from Dan Gilleo.