Karen Viilu (1946-2020)

Karen A. Viilu, 73, of Cold Spring, died Jan. 17, 2020 at Waterview Hills in Purdys, New York.

She was born April 26, 1946, in Brooklyn, the daughter of Walter and Margaret (Smolko) Sasko. She married Enn Viilu, who died before her. She was a stock trader on Wall Street for many years.

She is survived by her sister, Judith Sasko, and a cousin, Peter Tarulli.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Our Lady of Loretto, 24 Fair St., in Cold Spring, followed by burial at Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla.

Information provided by Clinton Funeral Home

