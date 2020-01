Candidate has ‘leadership we need’

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, a Democrat whose U.S. House district includes the Highlands, on Jan. 13 endorsed Joe Biden for president.

“We live in dangerous times, and Donald Trump’s actions have made us less safe and more isolated,” Maloney said in a statement. “Joe Biden’s unmatched record, command of domestic and foreign affairs, and progressive vision for America’s future is the leadership we need at this critical moment.”