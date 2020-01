Weekend past brings record highs

A record high temperature for Jan. 11 was recorded in Poughkeepsie on Saturday when the mercury hit 68 degrees, according to the National Weather Service office in Albany. It broke the previous record of 63 set in 1975.

Another record was recorded on Sunday — 67 degrees — breaking a record of 62 set in 2018. Records for Poughkeepsie date to 1931.