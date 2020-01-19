Beacon Wins Battle of the Tunnel in a Thriller

Last-second Haldane shot bounces off rim

The gym at Haldane High School was packed and rocking on Friday night as the Blue Devils boys took on Beacon for just the second time in decades.

The two teams gave the crowd, which filled every seat along with every available place to stand, an electric performance. Beacon led by as many as 13 but had to withstand a furious late rally by the Haldane, which took the lead briefly before falling, 60-57, when a 3-pointer by senior Alex Kubik bounced off the rim at the buzzer.

After trailing for the entire game, Haldane tied it in the fourth, and held a tenuous 54-53 lead with just under a minute to play, much to the delight of the home fans in the standing-room crowd.

Tristen Reid scored with 36 seconds to put Beacon back on top, but Matteo Cervone hit a free throw to tie the game at 55-55.

Photo by Skip Pearlman

Photo by Skip Pearlman

Photo by Skip Pearlman

Photo by Skip Pearlman

Photo by Skip Pearlman

Photo by Skip Pearlman

Photo by Skip Pearlman

Photo by Skip Pearlman

Photo by Amy Kubik

Photo by Amy Kubik

Photo by Amy Kubik

Photo by Amy Kubik

Photo by Amy Kubik

Photo by Amy Kubik

Photo by Amy Kubik

Photo by Amy Kubik

Photo by Amy Kubik

Photo by Amy Kubik

Photo by Amy Kubik

Photo by Amy Kubik

Photo by Amy Kubik

Photo by Amy Kubik

Photo by Amy Kubik

Quazir Hayes put the Bulldogs in front for good, 57-55, with his bucket with 23 seconds, and Ian Bautista’s two free throws gave Beacon a 59-55 lead with 15. Haldane captain Alex Kubik scored a quick layup to make it 59-57 before Adrian Davis hit one of two free throws.

At the other end, with time expiring, Kubik, on the right elbow, took a pass from a Matt Champlin for his last-second shot.

Hayes finished with 19 points and Shane Green added 13 to lead Beacon (5-10). Mame Diba had 27 to pace the Blue Devils (8-3). Beacon also prevailed in the junior varsity game.

Photos from the junior varsity game

Photo by Amy Kubik

Photo by Amy Kubik

Photo by Amy Kubik

Photo by Amy Kubik

Photo by Amy Kubik

Photo by Amy Kubik

Photo by Amy Kubik

Photo by Amy Kubik

Photo by Amy Kubik

Photo by Amy Kubik

Photo by Amy Kubik

Photo by Amy Kubik

Photo by Amy Kubik

“The atmosphere was crazy, unbelievable,” Green said. “Both teams brought it, and we came out on top. A great game, great atmosphere, and I’m glad we got the win.”

Kubik added: “That was the most intense atmosphere I’ve played in. It was a lot of fun. Going in, we knew we could keep with them, and we played a great game. I love that we’re playing them, it’s a great thing.”

According to Haldane Coach Joe Virgadamo, who attempted to research the history of the two boys’ team matching up, the only game in perhaps 50 years was a 68-50 Beacon win at home on Jan. 25, 2012.

Hoping to continue the game as an annual tradition, the schools purchased a Battle of the Tunnel trophy for the winner to keep at its school until the next contest.