Sheriff’s Deputy Stabbed in Putnam Valley

Suspect charged with attempted murder

A Putnam County Sheriff’s deputy was stabbed on Monday (Jan. 20) while responding to a report of a domestic dispute in Putnam Valley.

The deputy suffered a severed artery and underwent surgery, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Robert Langley Jr. said the deputy and another officer responded to a call at 10 a.m. at a home on Peekskill Hollow Road, where they were confronted by a male suspect with a knife. The man stabbed the officer during a struggle and was taken into custody.

According to a report by WABC, the officer was a seven-year veteran who was rushed to NewYork Presbyterian-Hudson Valley Hospital by police car.

WABC-TV said the sheriff identified the suspect as Timothy Redmond, 25. The station reported that the department believed this was the first time in its history a deputy sheriff has suffered a life-threatening attack. Redmond was charged attempted murder, attempted assault, first-degree assault and aggravated assault of a police officer.