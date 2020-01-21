Remembering FDR

Society looking for recollections

The Dutchess County Historical Society is looking for personal recollections, diary entries, letters or photos about the death of President Franklin D. Roosevelt in April 1945 to help with a talk scheduled for its annual meeting.

Any family photographs related to these events, such as crowds waiting for the funeral train, the train itself and local services, are also of interest, the society said. The items can be loaned to be photographed or copied.

The society’s Michael Dolan will be speaking at the annual meeting, set for April 16, on local reactions to the passing of FDR, who lived in Hyde Park and is buried there. Contact Bill Jeffway at bill.jeffway@dchsny.org or 845-293-7711.