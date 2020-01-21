Remembering FDR

mm By |

Society looking for recollections

The Dutchess County Historical Society is looking for personal recollections, diary entries, letters or photos about the death of President Franklin D. Roosevelt in April 1945 to help with a talk scheduled for its annual meeting.

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt is buried in Hyde Park (DCHS)

Any family photographs related to these events, such as crowds waiting for the funeral train, the train itself and local services, are also of interest, the society said. The items can be loaned to be photographed or copied.

The society’s Michael Dolan will be speaking at the annual meeting, set for April 16, on local reactions to the passing of FDR, who lived in Hyde Park and is buried there. Contact Bill Jeffway at bill.jeffway@dchsny.org or 845-293-7711.

Related Stories

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.