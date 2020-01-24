A Note to Readers

As The Highlands Current enters its 10th year, the board of directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Managing Editor Chip Rowe to the new position of editor of the paper and its website, highlandscurrent.org.

Chip assumed the job of managing editor in September 2016, when Putnam County legislators approved leasing 6,000 square feet at the Butterfield Hospital site in Cold Spring, plans were announced for a new art space in Philipstown called Magazzino and the U.S. Justice Department ended its years-long investigation of the Beacon Police Department.

Since becoming managing editor, Chip has led the paper in creating in-depth special projects on national topics with local impact. These have included the multi-part reports Fighting Back: The Opioid Crisis, How Hot? How Soon? Climate Change in the Highlands, A Growing Challenge: Farms and Food in the Hudson Valley plus a report in May, “Hate in the Highlands: The Extremist Next Door.”

During Chip’s tenure as managing editor, these and other stories and photos have won numerous awards from the New York Press Association, the National Newspaper Association and the New York News Publishers Association.

The news enterprise now known as The Highlands Current was founded by Gordon Stewart in June 2010 as the website Philipstown.info. Two years later, he added the print edition, then called The Paper. Chip has been with the enterprise since taking over as calendar editor in January 2013. We are pleased that he is at the helm now to guide The Current into its second decade of service to our communities of Philipstown and Beacon.

Chris Bockelmann, Chair

and board members Jason Angell, Wendy Bounds, Susan Brune,

David Duffy, Irv Flinn, Kyle Good, Nick Groombridge,

Mel Laytner, Bevis Longstreth, Joe Plummer and Ru Rauch