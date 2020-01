Garrison restaurant said to be three weeks out

A representative for El Coyote, the dining chain that for the past year has been remodeling the former Stadium Restaurant at 1308 Route 9 in Garrison, said the Mexican restaurant plans to open in three weeks.

The brothers Rolando and Carlos Axilote opened the first El Coyote in Queens in 1998 and now have two outlets in Queens and three in Connecticut. Residents interested in employment can call 203-546-7355.