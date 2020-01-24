Liquor Authority Approves Extended Hours

mm By |

Stores in Dutchess can stay open until 9 p.m., and on holidays

The state Liquor Authority on Jan. 15 approved a two-hour extension that allows liquor and wine stores in Dutchess County to remain open until 9 p.m. daily.

A law dating to 1983 had allowed liquor stores to remain open only until 7 p.m., and on holidays for only one hour (from 9 to 10 a.m.). Stores can now be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday. They also can remain open for up to 12 hours on holidays.

The Dutchess County Legislature passed a resolution, 18-6, in April to extend the hours, but it was vetoed by County Executive Marc Molinaro. The Legislature then voted 19-5 on May 13 to override the veto and request that the Liquor Authority approve the extended hours.

Frits Zernike, a Democrat whose district includes part of Beacon, wrote the bill and was its primary sponsor. Nick Page, another Democrat whose district includes parts of Beacon, also supported the change.

Related Stories

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.