Liquor Authority Approves Extended Hours

Stores in Dutchess can stay open until 9 p.m., and on holidays

The state Liquor Authority on Jan. 15 approved a two-hour extension that allows liquor and wine stores in Dutchess County to remain open until 9 p.m. daily.

A law dating to 1983 had allowed liquor stores to remain open only until 7 p.m., and on holidays for only one hour (from 9 to 10 a.m.). Stores can now be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday. They also can remain open for up to 12 hours on holidays.

The Dutchess County Legislature passed a resolution, 18-6, in April to extend the hours, but it was vetoed by County Executive Marc Molinaro. The Legislature then voted 19-5 on May 13 to override the veto and request that the Liquor Authority approve the extended hours.

Frits Zernike, a Democrat whose district includes part of Beacon, wrote the bill and was its primary sponsor. Nick Page, another Democrat whose district includes parts of Beacon, also supported the change.