The Current Hires Senior Editor

mm By |
Leonard Sparks

Leonard Sparks

The Highlands Current has hired a full-time senior editor who will assist with the week-to-week operations of the newspaper and website.

Leonard Sparks, who lives in Peekskill, is a former reporter for the Times Herald-Record in Middletown, where he covered Sullivan County and later Newburgh. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Morgan State University and a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Maryland.

“It was the generous support of our readers and members over the past few months that allowed us to add Leonard to the staff,” said Editor Chip Rowe. “He joins a pretty amazing team of reporters.”

In addition, Rowe named Brian PJ Cronin as the paper’s environmental reporter. Cronin, who has been writing for The Current since 2014, will focus on environment issues in the Highlands, including the effects of climate change.

Related Stories

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.