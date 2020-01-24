The Week Ahead

Submit listings to calendar@highlandscurrent.org
COMMUNITY
SAT 25
Sandy Galef Town Hall
GARRISON
10 a.m. – Noon. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Galef, whose district in the state Assembly includes Philipstown, will discuss newly passed election reforms and local issues, including the decommissioning plan for Indian Point Energy Center, education funding and the 2020 census.
SAT 25
A Walk in the Winter Woods
FORT MONTGOMERY
1 p.m. Fort Montgomery Historic Site
690 Route 9W | 845-446-2134
nysparks.com
Take a virtual hike through local woods with educator Peter Cutul, whose slide lecture and armchair ramble will scale icy mountains, cross frozen lakes, and make discoveries of natural interest. Find out who’s active in the winter woods and some of the signs they leave behind. Free
SAT 25
Robert Burns Supper
GARRISON
7 p.m. Highlands Country Club
955 Route 9D | hhpb.org
The Hudson Highlands Pipe Band’s annual event includes a Scottish dinner, whisky toasts and dancing to the T. McCann Band. Cost: $140
SUN 26
Firefighter Memorial Service
BEACON
7:30 a.m. St. John’s Church
31 Willow St. | 845-489-6130
This annual memorial service for late members of the Lewis Tompkins Hose Co. No. 1 will be followed by breakfast at the firehouse.
SUN 26
Funeral March for Species Lost to Climate Change
BEACON
2 p.m. Beacon Post Office
369 Main St.
xrhudsonhighlands.wixsite.com/xrhh
Organized by Extinction Rebellion Hudson Highlands, the march will draw attention to the extinction of species due to climate change.
WED 29
BeaconArts Annual Meeting
BEACON
6:30 p.m. Industrial Arts Brewing Co.
511 Fishkill Ave. | beaconarts.org
A vote will be taken for new board members; the slate of six includes three incumbents.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 25
Spring Street Reading Series
NEWBURGH
7 p.m. Atlas Studios | 11 Spring St.
845-391-8855 | atlasnewburgh.com
Mercedes Roffe, Pierre Joris and Charles Stein will read their writing and discuss their experiences translating other’s work and having their work translated.
MON 27
Collect, Cling & Covet
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Cheerful Strength
3182 Route 9, No. 111
cheerfulstrength.net
Madeline De Nitto will lead a workshop about our relationship with objects.
FRI 31
The Eating Instinct / The Anti-Diet
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Split Rock Books | 97 Main St.
845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com
Virginia Sole-Smith and Christy Harrison will discuss their recent books.
SAT 1
Winter Wellness Workshop
COLD SPRING
3 – 5 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | 845-666-7202
magazzino.art/events/upcoming
Jillian Pransky will lead a mindfulness and slow-flow vinyasa workshop for deep relaxation. Cost: $60 ($100 with props)
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 25
StarLab
CORNWALL
10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. & 2:30 p.m.
Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506
hhnm.org
Kids ages 4 and older can step inside an inflatable planetarium and learn how to identify the major constellations and stars while hearing Native American and Greek stories of how they were created. Bring a pillow or blanket. Cost: $15 ($10 members)
SAT 25
Student Showcase
BEACON
3 p.m. Rombout School Gym
88 Matteawan Road | 917-648-4454
compassarts.org
The theater and music students in Imagination Playhouse, Theater Crafters, the Rompatom Ensemble and Rompatom Prep will perform. Cost: $8 ($10 door, children free with adult)
THURS 30
Kindergarten Parent Orientation
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane School (Room 116)
15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254
haldaneschool.org
Student registration will take place Feb. 3 to 5. To schedule an appointment, contact Jodi Champlin at 845-265-9254, ext. 122, or jchamplin@haldaneschool.org.
SAT 1
Drag Queen Story Hour
PUTNAM VALLEY
11:30 a.m. Putnam Valley Library
30 Oscawana Lake Road
845-528-3242 | putnamvalleylibrary.org
Angel Elektra will sing her favorite songs and read for children and teens up to age 13 who are accompanied by an adult. Kids can enjoy a glamorous, positive and queer role model and “imagine a world where dress up is real.”
SAT 1
Take Your Child to the Library Day
COLD SPRING
Noon – 2 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Enjoy Lego fun, crafts and snacks.
SUN 2
Storytime with Vern Kousky
COLD SPRING
10:15 a.m. Split Rock Books
97 Main St. | 845-265-2080
splitrockbks.com
Kousky will read from his latest picture book, Lawrence: The Bunny Who Wanted to Be Naked.
MUSIC
SAT 25
James Carney, Richard Bonnet & Melvin Bauer
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
jmescarney.bpt.me
Carney, a Brooklyn-based pianist, keyboardist and composer, will be joined by French guitarist Richard Bonnet and Belgian drummer Melvin Bauer for a jazz program. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
SUN 26
Danny Driver
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
Driver’s program, which is part of the Howland Chamber Music Circle’s Piano Festival, will include Beethoven’s Hammerklavier, along with works by Ravel, Deirdre McKay and Betsy Jolas. Cost: $30 ($10 students)
THURS 30
Francesca Beghe
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | 845-855-1300
townecrier.com
The singer, known for crossing and blending genres, will be accompanied by Jerry Marotta, Marc Shulman, Zev Katz, Daniel A. Weiss, Diane Garisto and Emily Bindiger. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
THURS 30
Modfest
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Vassar College
124 Raymond Ave. | music.vassar.edu/concerts/2020-modfest.html
The opening concert and reception for Modfest 2020 will be a performance by the Vassar Chamber Singers, Choir, and Women’s Chorus at Skinner Hall of Music, with a reception to follow in the Bridge for Laboratory Sciences. The annual festival runs through Feb. 9 with talks, exhibitions, film screenings and performances.
SAT 1
Concert of Concertos
NEWBURGH
4 p.m. Aquinas Hall
Mount Saint Mary College
845-913-7157 | newburghsymphony.org
The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform works by Mozart, Beethoven and Prokofiev with three sopranos. Cost: $25 (students free)
SAT 1
Joshua Bell
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Bardavon
35 Market St. | 845-473-2072
bardavon.org
The violinist will be accompanied by Alessio Bax on piano in a program that includes Schubert, Franck and Bach. Proceeds benefit the Hudson Valley Philharmonic. Cost: $100 to $150
SAT 1
The Dark Horses
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | 845-855-1300
townecrier.com
Nine Orange County musicians will pay tribute to George Harrison, from his Cavern Club days with the Beatles through his solo career, including collaborations with Eric Clapton, Jeff Lynne and The Traveling Wilburys. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
STAGE & SCREEN
TUES 28
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020 |
desmondfishlibrary.org
Bring a food or beverage for a shared Greek-inspired meal as part of the library’s Edible Flicks Series with this 2002 independent romantic comedy.
TUES 28
Wild
BEACON
7 p.m. Story Screen Beacon
445 Main St. | storyscreenbeacon.com
Shown as part of the Philosophia Series, this 2014 film starring Reese Witherspoon is based on Cheryl Strayed’s memoir about her journey along the Pacific Coast Trail as she pieces her life back together.
WED 29
Butterfly Tales
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Create Community
11 Peekskill Road
http://facebook.com/expansive-theater-workshop
The Expansive Theatre Workshop presents short, personal stories told by Adam Auslander, Debbie Broshi, Laura Danilov, Suzanne Johnson, Karen Kapoor, Lourdes Laifer, Ellen O’Neil, Michael Reisman, Mona Smith, Rachel Thompson and Tara Vamos.
SAT 1
Urban Roots: Dance!
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
The Flipside Series will launch with a performance by the Jamel Gaines Creative Outlet honoring jazz artists through ballet, modern, African and hip-hop dance. The group will also hold a workshop at 4 p.m. Cost: $20 ($10 workshop)
VISUAL ART
SAT 25
Art is Elementary
BEACON
2 – 4 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
This fourth annual exhibit of artwork by eight students from each of the Beacon district’s elementary schools — J.V. Forrestal, Glenham, Sargent and South Avenue — was organized by teachers Sallie Farkas, Cathy Pezzo and Susan Wurtz. Through Feb. 1. The event was rescheduled from Jan. 18.
SAT 25
Matt Frieburghaus / Doug Navarra
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing
845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org
In Divergent Boundaries, Frieburghaus will exhibit digital media, video and sound works recorded during trips to Iceland. In Presence 2.0, Navarra will show works on paper using reconstructed vintage documents as a starting point.
FRI 31
Stonecuts from Cape Dorset
BEACON
4 – 7 p.m. TheoGanz Studio
4 DeWindt St. | 917-318-2239
www.theoganzstudio.com
This exhibit will feature prints from the Canadian Arctic made with techniques borrowed from the Japanese practice of woodblock printing.
SAT 1
African American Artists of the Hudson Valley
BEACON
2:30 – 4:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The 26th annual African-American History Month exhibit will include work by Jean Benoit, Ronald E. Brown, Rhonda Green-Phillips, Arnold Hayes, Ondie Thomas James, Richard Outlaw, Symantha Outlaw, Olivier Spearman, Gina Waters, Donald Whitely and Rochleigh Wholfe. Through Feb. 29.
CIVIC
SAT 25
Ward 1 Office Hours
BEACON
Noon – 2 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-838-5010
cityofbeacon.org
Councilmember Terry Nelson will meet with constituents.
MON 27
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org
MON 27
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
WED 28
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Village Hall
85 Main St. | 845-265-3611
coldspringny.gov