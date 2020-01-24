The Week Ahead

Submit listings to calendar@highlandscurrent.org

COMMUNITY

SAT 25

Sandy Galef Town Hall

GARRISON

10 a.m. – Noon. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Galef, whose district in the state Assembly includes Philipstown, will discuss newly passed election reforms and local issues, including the decommissioning plan for Indian Point Energy Center, education funding and the 2020 census.

SAT 25

A Walk in the Winter Woods

FORT MONTGOMERY

1 p.m. Fort Montgomery Historic Site

690 Route 9W | 845-446-2134

nysparks.com

Take a virtual hike through local woods with educator Peter Cutul, whose slide lecture and armchair ramble will scale icy mountains, cross frozen lakes, and make discoveries of natural interest. Find out who’s active in the winter woods and some of the signs they leave behind. Free

SAT 25

Robert Burns Supper

GARRISON

7 p.m. Highlands Country Club

955 Route 9D | hhpb.org

The Hudson Highlands Pipe Band’s annual event includes a Scottish dinner, whisky toasts and dancing to the T. McCann Band. Cost: $140

SUN 26

Firefighter Memorial Service

BEACON

7:30 a.m. St. John’s Church

31 Willow St. | 845-489-6130

This annual memorial service for late members of the Lewis Tompkins Hose Co. No. 1 will be followed by breakfast at the firehouse.

SUN 26

Funeral March for Species Lost to Climate Change

BEACON

2 p.m. Beacon Post Office

369 Main St.

xrhudsonhighlands.wixsite.com/xrhh

Organized by Extinction Rebellion Hudson Highlands, the march will draw attention to the extinction of species due to climate change.

WED 29

BeaconArts Annual Meeting

BEACON

6:30 p.m. Industrial Arts Brewing Co.

511 Fishkill Ave. | beaconarts.org

A vote will be taken for new board members; the slate of six includes three incumbents.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 25

Spring Street Reading Series

NEWBURGH

7 p.m. Atlas Studios | 11 Spring St.

845-391-8855 | atlasnewburgh.com

Mercedes Roffe, Pierre Joris and Charles Stein will read their writing and discuss their experiences translating other’s work and having their work translated.

MON 27

Collect, Cling & Covet

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Cheerful Strength

3182 Route 9, No. 111

cheerfulstrength.net

Madeline De Nitto will lead a workshop about our relationship with objects.

FRI 31

The Eating Instinct / The Anti-Diet

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Split Rock Books | 97 Main St.

845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com

Virginia Sole-Smith and Christy Harrison will discuss their recent books.

SAT 1

Winter Wellness Workshop

COLD SPRING

3 – 5 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | 845-666-7202

magazzino.art/events/upcoming

Jillian Pransky will lead a mindfulness and slow-flow vinyasa workshop for deep relaxation. Cost: $60 ($100 with props)

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 25

StarLab

CORNWALL

10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. & 2:30 p.m.

Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506

hhnm.org

Kids ages 4 and older can step inside an inflatable planetarium and learn how to identify the major constellations and stars while hearing Native American and Greek stories of how they were created. Bring a pillow or blanket. Cost: $15 ($10 members)

SAT 25

Student Showcase

BEACON

3 p.m. Rombout School Gym

88 Matteawan Road | 917-648-4454

compassarts.org

The theater and music students in Imagination Playhouse, Theater Crafters, the Rompatom Ensemble and Rompatom Prep will perform. Cost: $8 ($10 door, children free with adult)

THURS 30

Kindergarten Parent Orientation

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane School (Room 116)

15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254

haldaneschool.org

Student registration will take place Feb. 3 to 5. To schedule an appointment, contact Jodi Champlin at 845-265-9254, ext. 122, or jchamplin@haldaneschool.org.

SAT 1

Drag Queen Story Hour

PUTNAM VALLEY

11:30 a.m. Putnam Valley Library

30 Oscawana Lake Road

845-528-3242 | putnamvalleylibrary.org

Angel Elektra will sing her favorite songs and read for children and teens up to age 13 who are accompanied by an adult. Kids can enjoy a glamorous, positive and queer role model and “imagine a world where dress up is real.”

SAT 1

Take Your Child to the Library Day

COLD SPRING

Noon – 2 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Enjoy Lego fun, crafts and snacks.

SUN 2

Storytime with Vern Kousky

COLD SPRING

10:15 a.m. Split Rock Books

97 Main St. | 845-265-2080

splitrockbks.com

Kousky will read from his latest picture book, Lawrence: The Bunny Who Wanted to Be Naked.

MUSIC

SAT 25

James Carney, Richard Bonnet & Melvin Bauer

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

jmescarney.bpt.me

Carney, a Brooklyn-based pianist, keyboardist and composer, will be joined by French guitarist Richard Bonnet and Belgian drummer Melvin Bauer for a jazz program. Cost: $15 ($20 door)

SUN 26

Danny Driver

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

Driver’s program, which is part of the Howland Chamber Music Circle’s Piano Festival, will include Beethoven’s Hammerklavier, along with works by Ravel, Deirdre McKay and Betsy Jolas. Cost: $30 ($10 students)

THURS 30

Francesca Beghe

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | 845-855-1300

townecrier.com

The singer, known for crossing and blending genres, will be accompanied by Jerry Marotta, Marc Shulman, Zev Katz, Daniel A. Weiss, Diane Garisto and Emily Bindiger. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

THURS 30

Modfest

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Vassar College

124 Raymond Ave. | music.vassar.edu/concerts/2020-modfest.html

The opening concert and reception for Modfest 2020 will be a performance by the Vassar Chamber Singers, Choir, and Women’s Chorus at Skinner Hall of Music, with a reception to follow in the Bridge for Laboratory Sciences. The annual festival runs through Feb. 9 with talks, exhibitions, film screenings and performances.

SAT 1

Concert of Concertos

NEWBURGH

4 p.m. Aquinas Hall

Mount Saint Mary College

845-913-7157 | newburghsymphony.org

The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform works by Mozart, Beethoven and Prokofiev with three sopranos. Cost: $25 (students free)

SAT 1

Joshua Bell

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Bardavon

35 Market St. | 845-473-2072

bardavon.org

The violinist will be accompanied by Alessio Bax on piano in a program that includes Schubert, Franck and Bach. Proceeds benefit the Hudson Valley Philharmonic. Cost: $100 to $150

SAT 1

The Dark Horses

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | 845-855-1300

townecrier.com

Nine Orange County musicians will pay tribute to George Harrison, from his Cavern Club days with the Beatles through his solo career, including collaborations with Eric Clapton, Jeff Lynne and The Traveling Wilburys. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

STAGE & SCREEN

TUES 28

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020 |

desmondfishlibrary.org

Bring a food or beverage for a shared Greek-inspired meal as part of the library’s Edible Flicks Series with this 2002 independent romantic comedy.

TUES 28

Wild

BEACON

7 p.m. Story Screen Beacon

445 Main St. | storyscreenbeacon.com

Shown as part of the Philosophia Series, this 2014 film starring Reese Witherspoon is based on Cheryl Strayed’s memoir about her journey along the Pacific Coast Trail as she pieces her life back together.

WED 29

Butterfly Tales

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Create Community

11 Peekskill Road

http://facebook.com/expansive-theater-workshop

The Expansive Theatre Workshop presents short, personal stories told by Adam Auslander, Debbie Broshi, Laura Danilov, Suzanne Johnson, Karen Kapoor, Lourdes Laifer, Ellen O’Neil, Michael Reisman, Mona Smith, Rachel Thompson and Tara Vamos.

SAT 1

Urban Roots: Dance!

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

The Flipside Series will launch with a performance by the Jamel Gaines Creative Outlet honoring jazz artists through ballet, modern, African and hip-hop dance. The group will also hold a workshop at 4 p.m. Cost: $20 ($10 workshop)

VISUAL ART

SAT 25

Art is Elementary

BEACON

2 – 4 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

This fourth annual exhibit of artwork by eight students from each of the Beacon district’s elementary schools — J.V. Forrestal, Glenham, Sargent and South Avenue — was organized by teachers Sallie Farkas, Cathy Pezzo and Susan Wurtz. Through Feb. 1. The event was rescheduled from Jan. 18.

SAT 25

Matt Frieburghaus / Doug Navarra

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org

In Divergent Boundaries, Frieburghaus will exhibit digital media, video and sound works recorded during trips to Iceland. In Presence 2.0, Navarra will show works on paper using reconstructed vintage documents as a starting point.

FRI 31

Stonecuts from Cape Dorset

BEACON

4 – 7 p.m. TheoGanz Studio

4 DeWindt St. | 917-318-2239

www.theoganzstudio.com

This exhibit will feature prints from the Canadian Arctic made with techniques borrowed from the Japanese practice of woodblock printing.

SAT 1

African American Artists of the Hudson Valley

BEACON

2:30 – 4:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The 26th annual African-American History Month exhibit will include work by Jean Benoit, Ronald E. Brown, Rhonda Green-Phillips, Arnold Hayes, Ondie Thomas James, Richard Outlaw, Symantha Outlaw, Olivier Spearman, Gina Waters, Donald Whitely and Rochleigh Wholfe. Through Feb. 29.

CIVIC

SAT 25

Ward 1 Office Hours

BEACON

Noon – 2 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-838-5010

cityofbeacon.org

Councilmember Terry Nelson will meet with constituents.

MON 27

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org

MON 27

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

WED 28

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Village Hall

85 Main St. | 845-265-3611

coldspringny.gov