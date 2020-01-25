Haldane and Garrison School Notes

Garrison School Board

Jan. 8 meeting

The May 19 school vote could cost $6,000 to $10,000 more because the district has to rent voting machines. The county will not be able to provide machines because theirs will be sequestered after the April 28 presidential primary.

Lillian Moser, a school monitor and afternoon crossing guard, was named Cold Spring Fire Co.’s Firefighter of the Year for 2019.

The board renewed Jennifer Chagoya’s appointment as long-term substitute Spanish teacher while the district continues to search for a permanent replacement.

Dec. 11 meeting

The board approved an agreement with Putnam County under which the school building can be used as an emergency public shelter or comfort station.

The Garrison Children’s Education Fund announced that its fall appeal raised more than $20,000.

Haldane School Board

Jan. 21 meeting

Erin Ledwith was recognized as a BOCES Student of Distinction.

Jan. 7 meeting

The board heard details of a proposal to buy a 65-passenger school bus for $120,000 and a 25-passenger bus for $55,000.

The board accepted the retirements of three teachers, effective June 30: Thomas Locascio (art); Carolyn McLaughlin (special education); and Eric Richter (English).