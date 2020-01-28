Registration Open for Flag Football

Leagues for kids and adults



The Beacon Bears are organizing a spring flag football league for boys and girls ages 5 to 13, with games scheduled for Saturdays in May and June.

You do not need to be a Beacon resident to participate. Practice takes place two nights a week, with one mandatory for eligibility. To register, see clubs.bluesombrero.com. The deadline is April 1. For an early bird discount until Feb. 12, enter code 2971. The cost is $80.

The Bears are also organizing a seven-on-seven adult league (age 21 and older), with games on Sundays starting in May. There will be an informational meeting on Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m. For information, email beaconbearsfootball@gmail.com.