Congressman opens sixth annual initiative

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, whose House district includes the Highlands, has launched his sixth annual Valentines for Veterans, inviting residents to create Valentine’s Day cards to send to area veterans through service agencies and the Castle Point V.A.

Valentines may be mailed to or dropped off to Maloney’s district office (123 Grand St, Second Floor, Newburgh, NY 12550) by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11.