Beacon Obituaries

Dolores Baca (1931-2020)

Dolores T. Baca, 88, who once cared for the mother of President John F. Kennedy and later worked as a seamstress in Beacon factories, died Jan. 30, 2020, in Spring Hill, Florida.

She was born in Beacon on March 22, 1931, the daughter of Peter and Agnes Papula. She was delivered by her grandmother, Francesca Papula, who was known as the midwife of Beacon, and grew up with seven brothers. She married a neighbor, John J. Baca Sr., in 1951.

Dolores, at 14, began caring for Rosemary Kennedy, who gave Dolores a Blessed Mother statue in gratitude. After working a seamstress, she became a beautician.

She is survived by her son, John Baca, Jr.; her granddaughters, Kira and Leah Baca; a daughter-in-law, Suzanne Baca; and two of her brothers, Lawrence (Cathy) Papula and William Papula.

Family and friends will gather from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, at Libby Funeral Home, 55 Teller Ave., in Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Feb. 7 at St. Joachim Church in Beacon, followed by interment at St. Joachim Cemetery.

Beatrice Horan (1924-2020)

Beatrice E. Horan, 96, of Beacon, died Jan. 27, 2020, at the Pines at Poughkeepsie.

She was born Jan. 9, 1924, in Beacon to William Horan and Beatrice Pringle.

Beatrice was employed as a programmer at Texaco Research Center in Glenham for 38 years. She was a member of St. John’s Church in Beacon and also an avid golfer and a member of the Southern Dutchess Country Club.

Friends will gather from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Delehanty Funeral Home, 64 E. Main St., in Wappingers Falls. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Feb. 6 at the funeral home, with burial to follow at St. Joachim’s Cemetery in Beacon.

Information provided by funeral homes.