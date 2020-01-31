Honoring Those Who Served

Ross Corsair By |

Beacon fire company holds annual memorial service

The Lewis Tompkins Hose Co. in Beacon held its annual memorial service and breakfast on Jan. 26 to remember late members. A service at St. John the Evangelist Church was followed by breakfast at the firehouse.

Those remembered included two members who died in 2019 (Larry Natoli and Alex Bowen), all firefighters lost on 9/11 and in various wars, and Bobby Cramer, the former president of the company who perished fighting a fire at 144-146 Main St. on Jan. 29, 1955, and is the only Beacon firefighter to die in the line of duty. His daughter, Mary Cramer Wassi, who was 4 at the time, attends the service each year.

Related Stories

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.