Honoring Those Who Served

Beacon fire company holds annual memorial service

The Lewis Tompkins Hose Co. in Beacon held its annual memorial service and breakfast on Jan. 26 to remember late members. A service at St. John the Evangelist Church was followed by breakfast at the firehouse.

Those remembered included two members who died in 2019 (Larry Natoli and Alex Bowen), all firefighters lost on 9/11 and in various wars, and Bobby Cramer, the former president of the company who perished fighting a fire at 144-146 Main St. on Jan. 29, 1955, and is the only Beacon firefighter to die in the line of duty. His daughter, Mary Cramer Wassi, who was 4 at the time, attends the service each year.