Loretto Knights Results (Weeks 8, 9)

3rd grade boys (1-9)

Lost to Transfiguration (Tarrytown) 10-7
Tyler Powers (4) Brian Rommel (2), Lughon McIlwaine (1)

Lost to Saint Josephs (Bronxville) 18-9
Tyler Powers (9)

4th grade girls (6-3)

Lost to St. Vito (Mamaroneck) 24-9
Drew Kelly (17)

Defeated St. Catherine (Pelham), 13-10

4th grade boys (3-6)

Lost to Reformed Church (Bronxville) 20-1
Max Kupper (1)

Defeated Holy Name (Croton) 10-8
Luke Ruggiero (6)

Lost to St. Vito (Mamaroneck) 29-6
Sam Poses (3)

5th grade girls (5-3)

Lost to St. Catherine (Pelham) 22-8
Liv Holmbo (2), Elena Johanson (2), Cora McMahon, (2), Hailey Harnett (2)

5th grade boys white team (3-7)

Defeated Holy Name (Croton) 27-15
Defeated Loretto Blue 23-18

5th grade boys blue team (1-6)

Lost to St. Catherine (Pelham) 20-15
Lost to Loretto White 23-18

6th grade girls (4-4)

Defeated Holy Rosary (Hawthorne) 29-21
Dylan Ambrose (7), Kayla Ruggiero (6), Marisa Peters (6)

6th grade boys (4-5)

Lost to Saint Patrick (Armonk) 29-26

Defeated All Saints (Montrose)
Ryder Griffin (17)

Lost to All Saints (Montrose)
Ty Villela (10)

8th grade girls (5-4)

Defeated St. John and St. Mary (Katonah), 34-28
Camilla McDaniel (10), Ruby Poses (8), Finola Kiter (8)

Lost to St. Theresa (Briarcliff) 25-24
Camilla McDaniel (12) Ruby Poses (5)

8th grade boys (6-3)

Defeated St. Augustine (Ossining) 48-46
Evan Giachinta (18), Milo Shuk (15), Ryan Van Tassel (7)

Defeated St. John’s (Mahopac) 46-35
Milo Shuk (14), Evan Giachinta (14), Jude Morrison (9), Dylan Rucker (6)

