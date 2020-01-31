Loretto Knights Results (Weeks 8, 9)

3rd grade boys (1-9)
Lost to Transfiguration (Tarrytown) 10-7
Tyler Powers (4) Brian Rommel (2), Lughon McIlwaine (1)
Lost to Saint Josephs (Bronxville) 18-9
Tyler Powers (9)
4th grade girls (6-3)
Lost to St. Vito (Mamaroneck) 24-9
Drew Kelly (17)
Defeated St. Catherine (Pelham), 13-10
4th grade boys (3-6)
Lost to Reformed Church (Bronxville) 20-1
Max Kupper (1)
Defeated Holy Name (Croton) 10-8
Luke Ruggiero (6)
Lost to St. Vito (Mamaroneck) 29-6
Sam Poses (3)
5th grade girls (5-3)
Lost to St. Catherine (Pelham) 22-8
Liv Holmbo (2), Elena Johanson (2), Cora McMahon, (2), Hailey Harnett (2)
5th grade boys white team (3-7)
Defeated Holy Name (Croton) 27-15
Defeated Loretto Blue 23-18
5th grade boys blue team (1-6)
Lost to St. Catherine (Pelham) 20-15
Lost to Loretto White 23-18
6th grade girls (4-4)
Defeated Holy Rosary (Hawthorne) 29-21
Dylan Ambrose (7), Kayla Ruggiero (6), Marisa Peters (6)
6th grade boys (4-5)
Lost to Saint Patrick (Armonk) 29-26
Defeated All Saints (Montrose)
Ryder Griffin (17)
Lost to All Saints (Montrose)
Ty Villela (10)
8th grade girls (5-4)
Defeated St. John and St. Mary (Katonah), 34-28
Camilla McDaniel (10), Ruby Poses (8), Finola Kiter (8)
Lost to St. Theresa (Briarcliff) 25-24
Camilla McDaniel (12) Ruby Poses (5)
8th grade boys (6-3)
Defeated St. Augustine (Ossining) 48-46
Evan Giachinta (18), Milo Shuk (15), Ryan Van Tassel (7)
Defeated St. John’s (Mahopac) 46-35
Milo Shuk (14), Evan Giachinta (14), Jude Morrison (9), Dylan Rucker (6)