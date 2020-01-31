Maria Basili (1920-2020)

Maria Basili, 99, of Cold Spring, died Jan. 29, 2020, at the North Westchester Restorative Therapy and Nursing Center in Mohegan Lake.

She was born on Dec. 22, 1920, in Santa Lucia, Sicily, the daughter of Salvatore and Biagia (Sciotto) Trifiletti. She married Herbert Basili, who died in 2005.

She is survived by her four children, Louise Mahoney, Raymond Basili, Carolyn Berman and Laura Basili; and two grandchildren, Andrea Mahoney and Rachel Mahoney.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Our Lady of Loretto on Fair Street in Cold Spring, followed by interment in Rose Hill Cemetery in Putnam Valley.