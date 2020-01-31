Maria Basili (1920-2020)

mm By |

Maria Basili

Maria Basili, 99, of Cold Spring, died Jan. 29, 2020, at the North Westchester Restorative Therapy and Nursing Center in Mohegan Lake.

She was born on Dec. 22, 1920, in Santa Lucia, Sicily, the daughter of Salvatore and Biagia (Sciotto) Trifiletti. She married Herbert Basili, who died in 2005.

She is survived by her four children, Louise Mahoney, Raymond Basili, Carolyn Berman and Laura Basili; and two grandchildren, Andrea Mahoney and Rachel Mahoney.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Our Lady of Loretto on Fair Street in Cold Spring, followed by interment in Rose Hill Cemetery in Putnam Valley.

Related Stories

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.