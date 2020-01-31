More Hate Group Signs in Beacon

Flyers promote white nationalist group

Posters promoting Patriot Front, a white nationalist group, appeared in and near Beacon last week with slogans such as “Not Stolen. Conquered” and “Reclaim America.” Propaganda from the group, which is based in Texas, also showed up in Brooklyn earlier in the month.

In October 2018, posters promoting The Daily Stormer, a neo-Nazi website, were posted on two churches in Beacon.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks extremist groups, has documented more than 1,000 posters and banners hung by hate groups across the country since January 2018 and says members of Patriot Front and another white supremacist group, Identity Evropa, are responsible for most of them.

From 2014 to 2018, law-enforcement officials in Dutchess County reported 19 hate-crime incidents to state officials. Data for 2019 has not yet been released.