Varsity Roundup

Boys’ Basketball

Beacon (6-11) picked up a victory on Wednesday in Montrose, beating Hendrick Hudson, 59-48, behind 22 points from Quazir Hayes. Adrian Davis added eight for the Bulldogs.

“It was an excellent game,” said Coach Scott Timpano. “We always have great battles with Hendrick Hudson. Ian Bautista [who had four points and more than 10 rebounds] played the hardest we’ve seen him go. It was a much-needed win.”

The Bulldogs led by double digits but the Sailors (4-11) made a run in the second half to cut the lead to two points with four minutes to play before Beacon regained control.

Beacon plays Red Hook on Saturday (Feb. 1) at Dutchess Community College, travels to Peekskill on Feb. 4 and closes its regular season on Feb. 6, hosting Lourdes (8-5). The Bulldogs are fighting for a playoff spot; sports writer Kevin Delaney Jr.’s site at kdjblog.com puts them at No. 21 of 29 Class A teams in Section 1, but only the top 20 teams qualify.

Haldane easily won three games this week to improve to 11-3, defeating Yonkers Montessori Academy, 72-47; Bronxville, 51-31; and The Leffell School, 68-32, which was Coach Joe Virgadamo’s 150th win.

Senior Matt Champlin led the Blue Devils in scoring in all three games, with 24 against Yonkers, 14 against Bronxville and 16 in the Leffell game. Freshman Matteo Cervone had a career-best 16 against Yonkers, Mame Diba scored 13 against Bronxville and Cervone added 14 in the Leffell game.

“We’re starting to shoot better,” said Virgadamo. “We’re finding better balance on offense, and our defense is coming around. We’re starting to put it all together.”

The Blue Devils hosted Putnam Valley (2-10) on Jan. 30 and will take on Edgemont (2-11) on Saturday at 2 p.m. and Dobbs Ferry (11-5) on Monday at 6:15 p.m. They are currently the No. 2 seed of five teams in Class C for Section 1, behind Hamilton (13-2).

Girls’ Basketball

Haldane dropped a 55-39 decision at home to undefeated Briarcliff on Jan. 23 to even their record at 7-7. Senior Bela Monteleone scored 28 points, Liv Monteleone grabbed 10 rebounds and Molly Siegel had eight boards.

The Blue Devils are scheduled to travel to Pleasantville (8-7) on Saturday and will host Putnam Valley (11-3) on Monday at 6 p.m.

Boys’ Swimming

Beacon, which finished its season on Jan. 21 at 9-4, will host the eight-team league championships on Saturday with squads from Poughkeepsie, Lourdes, Peekskill/Hendrick Hudson/Croton, Eastchester, Tappan Zee, Woodlands and Nyack traveling to the high school pool.

Bowling

The Beacon boys’ and girls’ squads each lost to John Jay, 7-0, on Jan. 28.