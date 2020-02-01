Haldane Happenings

FIRST GRADE — In 2004 Marley Chefalo (left) was a Haldane Elementary School first grader in Catherine Scrocca’s class. This month, Chefalo began her first student teaching assignment alongside her former teacher, in the same classroom.

THIRD GRADE — Jennifer Windel’s class visited Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie for a look at a robotic surgery system used by Dr. Ryan Swan, a hepatobiliary surgeon and father of two Haldane students. The da Vinci robot allows surgeons to perform delicate operations through a few incisions. Swan and his wife, Gina, moved to Cold Spring three years ago from Charlotte, North Carolina.

TWELFTH GRADE —Erin Ledwith, a Haldane senior who attends the Pines Bridge program in Yorktown Heights, was honored at the school board meeting on Jan. 22 as a Student of Distinction. She received a certificate and medal and an ovation from administrators, teachers, family and friends who packed the meeting room. Ledwith is shown with Superintendent Philip Benante (left) and her parents, Noreen and Woody.

