Letter: Beacon Speeds

mm By |

Just after moving to Verplanck Avenue in December, I called the Beacon Police Department about people speeding on the 25-mph street. I was told it has been a problem for years. The department put up a box that monitors speeds digitally but it was only there for about week. During that time, people may have slowed down (a little).

This morning I saw flashing lights and glanced out the window. A deer had been hit and was in the road.  The police were coercing it to cross the road but its leg was broken. He collapsed in the road. This could have easily been a child walking to school. Children walk up and down this street, crossing back and forth every single day. What will it take to get people to slow down?

Something is seriously wrong when I have the police, a city council member, the mayor and multiple residents telling me it’s always been a problem. Take a moment to stand on Verplanck in the morning and watch people speed by. The number of tickets that could be written would bring in lots of revenue for the city.

Kim Beller, Beacon

Related Stories

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.