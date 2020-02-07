Haldane Boys Take Three, Drop One

Improve to 14-5 with victories

The Haldane High School boys’ basketball team picked up victories in three of its four games in the past week, with the loss coming Monday (Feb. 3) at home to Dobbs Ferry.

The Blue Devils (14-5) played well in the first half against the Eagles (14-5), and the game was tied 35-35 at halftime. It stayed close until the fourth, when Dobbs pulled away. The final was 69-55.

“Dan Santos got hot in the first half and kept us in the game,” said Coach Joe Virgadamo. “We did turn the ball over a bit more in the second half. We didn’t shoot well from the line, and we didn’t capitalize on key possessions. They also out-rebounded us in the second half.

“Still, we cut it to eight,” he added. “They hit a three with around two minutes left that was a dagger. I’m hoping the game gets us better for sectional [tournament] time.”

Santos had 24 to lead Haldane, and Mame Diba added nine.

On Saturday (Feb. 1), the Blue Devils rolled past Edgemont (4-14), 85-48. Matt Champlin — who will play for Utica College next year — led Haldane with 23, Santos added 20, Diba had 18 and Matteo Cervone had 10. On Jan. 30, Haldane defeated Putnam Valley, 83-63. Champlin led with 17, Diba and Santos each had 14, Holmbo had 13 and Cervone added nine.

“I thought we played well in both games,” Virgadamo said. “We shared the ball, got four guys in double figures.”

Haldane hopes to clinch the league title at Putnam Valley (2-15) on Monday after defeating Pawling (9-10), 71-31, at home on Feb. 7. The Blue Devils will then have three weeks off before they face Tuckahoe (9-10) on March 2 in the Section 1, Class C semifinals at the Westchester County Center.