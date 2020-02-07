Haldane Girls Push Back to Tame Tigers

Overcome sluggish start with late surge

The Haldane High School girls’ basketball team had a strong second half Wednesday (Feb. 5) at home, erasing a five-point halftime deficit and rolling to a 48-36 victory over league rival North Salem.

Haldane (8-10) trailed by as many as 12 in the first half, but cut the lead to 19-14 with a run before the break. The team came out in the second half with more energy, outscoring North Salem, 34-17.

“In the first half we had some good shots but they weren’t falling,“ said Coach Jessica Perrone. In the second half, “the energy in the gym helped us, and our seniors were great.”

Bela Monteleone led Haldane with 12 points, while Abigail Platt had nine points and six rebounds, Liv Monteleone added nine points and five rebounds and Maddie Chiara had nine points.

On Senior Night, “all four seniors played well” Perrone said. “Abigail had two huge steals and great all-around play. Shianne [Twoguns] hit some big free throws late and gave us smart defense. Bela lit a fire for us in the third with a couple of threes and set the tone for the second half. And Liv is always a force on defense.”

A day earlier, the Blue Devils came up on the short end of a 64-29 decision against Class B powerhouse Putnam Valley (14-3). Liv Monteleone led the team with 10 points.

“We played them better the second time around [Haldane lost at Putnam Valley, 65-18, on Jan. 30], but they have some phenomenal shooters,“ Perrone said. “That’s a tough game for us.”

Haldane also fell Feb. 1, 61-40, to Pleasantville (11-7), with Bela Monteleone scoring 16. Liv Monteleone added nine points and 10 rebounds, and Molly Siegel had eight points.

Haldane is scheduled to host Keio Academy (4-12) on Saturday (Feb. 8) at 4 p.m., followed by its last regular-season game on Monday in a rematch at North Salem (9-9). The Section 1, Class C tournament begins Feb. 24.