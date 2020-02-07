The Week Ahead

Submit listings to calendar@highlandscurrent.org.

COMMUNITY

SAT 8

Hudson River EagleFest

GARRISON

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 914-762-2912 x110

boscobel.org

Celebrate the bald eagle migration to the Hudson Valley and watch them feed on fish in the river from viewing sites set up by the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society. Cost: pay what you wish

SAT 8

Winter on the Farm

WAPPINGERS FALLS

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | 845-831-3800

stonykill.org

Get a tour of the barn and take a horse-drawn sleigh ride. There will also be an open greenhouse, crafts, a campfire, snowshoe rentals and a pancake brunch.

SAT 8

Community Valentines

BEACON

Noon – 4 p.m. NY Textile Lab

146 Main St. | newyorktextilelab.com

Create Valentine’s Day cards using thickened, natural cochineal dye, handmade paper and textile scraps. Drop in anytime. Children welcome. Online registration required. Cost: $30 ($27 members) for 5 valentines

THURS 13

Hudson Valley Healing Project

BEACON

6 p.m. Beacon Recreation Center

23 W. Center St.

Ask questions and meet the practitioners for a series of community holistic healing days being planned for March, April and May.

SAT 15

Celebrate Washington’s Birthday

NEWBURGH

Noon – 4 p.m. Washington’s Headquarters

84 Liberty St. | 845-562-1195

parks.ny.gov

Re-enactors will portray the general and his troops. Create a craft, learn about the Revolutionary War as it was fought in the Hudson Valley and hear performances of period songs. Also SUN 16, MON 17. Free

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 8

Estate Planning Seminar

GARRISON

10:30 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Attorney Michael Martin will cover the options available to protect your assets.

SAT 8

Whispers from the Castle Keep

BEACON

2 p.m. Beacon Historical Society

17 South Ave. | 845-831-0514

beaconhistorical.org

Neil Caplan of the Bannerman Castle Trust will share stories about life on the island and the Civil War and the Spanish American War artifacts that were found there and are on display. Free

SUN 9

The War Before the War

HYDE PARK

2 p.m. FDR Library (Wallace Center)

4079 Albany Post Road | 845-486-7770

fdrlibrary.org/events-calendar

Andrew Delbanco will read from his book, The War Before the War: Fugitive Slaves and the Struggle for America’s Soul from the Revolution to the Civil War, in this event organized by groups that include the Jewish Federation of Dutchess County and the Mid-Hudson Antislavery History Project. Online registration required. Free

SUN 9

Survival by Degrees

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Members of the Philipstown Garden Club and the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society will discuss Audubon’s recent report on birds, which shows 389 species on the brink of extinction. The talk will include how to create habitat and food for birds in your yard. Free

TUES 11

Preserving and Sharing Family Memories

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Learn about library resources and tools that can help you digitize your slides, videotapes and documents.

WED 12

The Queen’s Fortune

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Allison Pataki of Garrison will read from and discuss her latest novel, which is set at the time of the French Revolution and follows Napoleon Bonaparte’s lover, Desiree Clary, and his confidant-turned-rival, Jean-Baptiste Bernadotte. Free childcare will be provided.

SAT 15

Weather

BEACON

7 p.m. Binnacle Books | 321 Main St.

845-838-6191 | binnaclebooks.com

Jenny Offill will read from her new novel and join in a discussion with author Lynn Steger Strong.

SUN 16

Audubon Field Trip

BEACON

8:30 a.m. Dennings Point

199 Dennings Ave.

Meet in the parking lot at the end of Denning Avenue for a morning of bird watching. Register by emailing trip leader Jim Van Gelder at info@orangecountynyaudubon.org.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 8

Middle School Night

GARRISON

7 – 10 p.m. Philipstown Recreation Center

107 Glenclyffe Drive | 845-424-4618

philipstownrecreation.com

The rec center will organize sports such as soccer, basketball, volleyball, table tennis and billiards, as well as cupcake-decorating contest and karaoke, for Philipstown residents in grades 6 to 8. Cost: $5

SUN 9

Valentine’s Day Craft Party

COLD SPRING

1 – 2:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar

All ages are welcome to make unique gifts for someone special. Register online. There will also be a letter-writing party for the Be a Friend project, which makes cards for children who have been bullied.

WED 12

Battle of the Books Info Meeting

COLD SPRING

3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar

Learn more about the books and expectations for either the middle school or high school teams. Register even if you can’t attend but would like to compete.

FRI 14

After Hours Pizza & Paint

COLD SPRING

6 – 8 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Tania Dirks will lead this event for middle school students. Free

SAT 15

Love Your Library Day Party

GARRISON

1 – 3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Celebrate the library and bring games and puzzles you want to trade.

SUN 16

When Presidents Were Kids

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

In this President’s Day celebration, storyteller Jonathan Kruk will perform Brawling, Brash, Bashful & Bad Boy: Washington, Lincoln, Roosevelt and More.

MUSIC

SAT 8

Beacon Rising Choir

BEACON

1 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

This community choir, which emerged from a singing circle and the Resistance Choir in 2017, will perform songs of inspiration, peace and protest. The concert benefits Compass Arts Creativity Project, the Beacon Community Kitchen, Newburgh LGBTQ Center, Beacon Prison Rides and the Love Quest Foundation. Cost: $15 ($20 door, ages 12 and under free with adult)

SAT 8

Daniel Kelly and David Rothenberg

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Cold Spring Coffeehouse

92 Main St. | 845-591-2073

The first performance of a monthly Hudson Line series will feature the Cold Spring composers and improvisers, with Kelly on keyboards and Rothenberg on clarinet and producing nature sounds. Free

SAT 8

9 Horses

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-431-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The trio — mandolinist Joe Brent, violinist Sara Caswell and bassist Andrew Ryan — will celebrate the release of its most recent album, Blood From a Stone. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SUN 9

Prognosis

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

This Pink Floyd tribute band’s multimedia show uses lighting and video to create a memorable experience and includes music from The Wall and Dark Side of the Moon. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

MON 10

David Torn and Dean Sharp

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s

330 Main St. | 845-202-7447

The guitarist and percussionist will perform as part of an ongoing jazz series. Cost: $10 donation

SUN 16

Zoltán Fejérvári

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-765-3012

howlandmusic.org

The Howland Chamber Music Circle will continue its piano festival with a program that includes works by Beethoven, Haydn, Bartók and Janácek. Cost: $30 ($10 students)

VISUAL ART

SUN 9

Erotic or Not? Sex in Art

PEEKSKILL

3 p.m. Hudson Valley MOCA

1701 E. Main St. | 914-788-0100

hudsonvalleymoca.org

In this lecture, which is part of the Art History with a Twist series, artist and art historian Marcy B. Freedman will discuss sexual themes through history. Cost: $20 ($10 members)

SAT 15

Winter Weekend

NEW WINDSOR

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Storm King Art Center

1 Museum Road | 845-534-3115

stormking.org

Enjoy the outdoor sculpture park in a wintry landscape. Also SUN 16. Cost: $18 ($15 seniors, $8 ages 5 to 18 and students, free under age 4 and members)

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 8

Matilda, The Musical

BEACON

1 & 7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road | 845-850-2722

beaconperformingartscenter.com

Based on the Roald Dahl children’s novel, this musical follows a precocious young girl with psychokinetic powers who takes on the evil headmistress of her school. Also SUN 9. Cost: $12 ($5 students)

SAT 8

Met in HD: Porgy and Bess

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

The high-definition simulcast of the Gershwin’s masterpiece stars bass-baritone Eric Owens and soprano Angel Blue in the title roles from the Metropolitan Opera House. Cost: $21 to $28

SAT 8

Tournées French Film Festival

POUGHKEEPSIE

6:30 p.m. Vassar College (Taylor Hall)

124 Raymond Ave. | vassar.edu

This month-long festival of six films continues with The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales (2018), followed by The Wild Boys (2017) on THURS 13. See website for the full schedule. Free

SUN 9

Academy Awards Viewing Party

BEACON

7 p.m. Story Screen Beacon

445 Main St. | storyscreenbeacon.com

Watch the Oscars with champagne, photos on a red carpet, trivia rounds and live commentary. Cost: $15

THURS 13

Bridesmaids

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Celebrate “Galentine’s Day” with wine, chocolates and the comic genius of Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph as best friends whose relationship is tested by a wedding in this R-rated comedy from 2011.

SAT 15

Three Chaplin Shorts

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

The library, as part of its Silent Film Series, will screen Charlie Chaplin’s “The Floorwalker” (1916), “Easy Street” (1917) and “The Adventurer” (1917), with musical accompaniment by Cary Brown. Free

SAT 15

Sinbad

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The comedian and actor — ranked by Comedy Central as one of the top 100 comics and known for his many specials — returns to the Paramount. Cost: $47.50 to $67.50

CIVIC

MON 10

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900

beaconk12.org

MON 10

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org

TUES 11

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 12

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org

WED 12

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov