The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY
SAT 8
Hudson River EagleFest
GARRISON
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 914-762-2912 x110
boscobel.org
Celebrate the bald eagle migration to the Hudson Valley and watch them feed on fish in the river from viewing sites set up by the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society. Cost: pay what you wish
SAT 8
Winter on the Farm
WAPPINGERS FALLS
11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | 845-831-3800
stonykill.org
Get a tour of the barn and take a horse-drawn sleigh ride. There will also be an open greenhouse, crafts, a campfire, snowshoe rentals and a pancake brunch.
SAT 8
Community Valentines
BEACON
Noon – 4 p.m. NY Textile Lab
146 Main St. | newyorktextilelab.com
Create Valentine’s Day cards using thickened, natural cochineal dye, handmade paper and textile scraps. Drop in anytime. Children welcome. Online registration required. Cost: $30 ($27 members) for 5 valentines
THURS 13
Hudson Valley Healing Project
BEACON
6 p.m. Beacon Recreation Center
23 W. Center St.
Ask questions and meet the practitioners for a series of community holistic healing days being planned for March, April and May.
SAT 15
Celebrate Washington’s Birthday
NEWBURGH
Noon – 4 p.m. Washington’s Headquarters
84 Liberty St. | 845-562-1195
parks.ny.gov
Re-enactors will portray the general and his troops. Create a craft, learn about the Revolutionary War as it was fought in the Hudson Valley and hear performances of period songs. Also SUN 16, MON 17. Free
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 8
Estate Planning Seminar
GARRISON
10:30 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Attorney Michael Martin will cover the options available to protect your assets.
SAT 8
Whispers from the Castle Keep
BEACON
2 p.m. Beacon Historical Society
17 South Ave. | 845-831-0514
beaconhistorical.org
Neil Caplan of the Bannerman Castle Trust will share stories about life on the island and the Civil War and the Spanish American War artifacts that were found there and are on display. Free
SUN 9
The War Before the War
HYDE PARK
2 p.m. FDR Library (Wallace Center)
4079 Albany Post Road | 845-486-7770
fdrlibrary.org/events-calendar
Andrew Delbanco will read from his book, The War Before the War: Fugitive Slaves and the Struggle for America’s Soul from the Revolution to the Civil War, in this event organized by groups that include the Jewish Federation of Dutchess County and the Mid-Hudson Antislavery History Project. Online registration required. Free
SUN 9
Survival by Degrees
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Members of the Philipstown Garden Club and the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society will discuss Audubon’s recent report on birds, which shows 389 species on the brink of extinction. The talk will include how to create habitat and food for birds in your yard. Free
TUES 11
Preserving and Sharing Family Memories
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Learn about library resources and tools that can help you digitize your slides, videotapes and documents.
WED 12
The Queen’s Fortune
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Allison Pataki of Garrison will read from and discuss her latest novel, which is set at the time of the French Revolution and follows Napoleon Bonaparte’s lover, Desiree Clary, and his confidant-turned-rival, Jean-Baptiste Bernadotte. Free childcare will be provided.
SAT 15
Weather
BEACON
7 p.m. Binnacle Books | 321 Main St.
845-838-6191 | binnaclebooks.com
Jenny Offill will read from her new novel and join in a discussion with author Lynn Steger Strong.
SUN 16
Audubon Field Trip
BEACON
8:30 a.m. Dennings Point
199 Dennings Ave.
Meet in the parking lot at the end of Denning Avenue for a morning of bird watching. Register by emailing trip leader Jim Van Gelder at info@orangecountynyaudubon.org.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 8
Middle School Night
GARRISON
7 – 10 p.m. Philipstown Recreation Center
107 Glenclyffe Drive | 845-424-4618
philipstownrecreation.com
The rec center will organize sports such as soccer, basketball, volleyball, table tennis and billiards, as well as cupcake-decorating contest and karaoke, for Philipstown residents in grades 6 to 8. Cost: $5
SUN 9
Valentine’s Day Craft Party
COLD SPRING
1 – 2:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar
All ages are welcome to make unique gifts for someone special. Register online. There will also be a letter-writing party for the Be a Friend project, which makes cards for children who have been bullied.
WED 12
Battle of the Books Info Meeting
COLD SPRING
3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar
Learn more about the books and expectations for either the middle school or high school teams. Register even if you can’t attend but would like to compete.
FRI 14
After Hours Pizza & Paint
COLD SPRING
6 – 8 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Tania Dirks will lead this event for middle school students. Free
SAT 15
Love Your Library Day Party
GARRISON
1 – 3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Celebrate the library and bring games and puzzles you want to trade.
SUN 16
When Presidents Were Kids
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
In this President’s Day celebration, storyteller Jonathan Kruk will perform Brawling, Brash, Bashful & Bad Boy: Washington, Lincoln, Roosevelt and More.
MUSIC
SAT 8
Beacon Rising Choir
BEACON
1 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
This community choir, which emerged from a singing circle and the Resistance Choir in 2017, will perform songs of inspiration, peace and protest. The concert benefits Compass Arts Creativity Project, the Beacon Community Kitchen, Newburgh LGBTQ Center, Beacon Prison Rides and the Love Quest Foundation. Cost: $15 ($20 door, ages 12 and under free with adult)
SAT 8
Daniel Kelly and David Rothenberg
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Cold Spring Coffeehouse
92 Main St. | 845-591-2073
The first performance of a monthly Hudson Line series will feature the Cold Spring composers and improvisers, with Kelly on keyboards and Rothenberg on clarinet and producing nature sounds. Free
SAT 8
9 Horses
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-431-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The trio — mandolinist Joe Brent, violinist Sara Caswell and bassist Andrew Ryan — will celebrate the release of its most recent album, Blood From a Stone. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SUN 9
Prognosis
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
This Pink Floyd tribute band’s multimedia show uses lighting and video to create a memorable experience and includes music from The Wall and Dark Side of the Moon. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
MON 10
David Torn and Dean Sharp
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s
330 Main St. | 845-202-7447
The guitarist and percussionist will perform as part of an ongoing jazz series. Cost: $10 donation
SUN 16
Zoltán Fejérvári
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-765-3012
howlandmusic.org
The Howland Chamber Music Circle will continue its piano festival with a program that includes works by Beethoven, Haydn, Bartók and Janácek. Cost: $30 ($10 students)
VISUAL ART
SUN 9
Erotic or Not? Sex in Art
PEEKSKILL
3 p.m. Hudson Valley MOCA
1701 E. Main St. | 914-788-0100
hudsonvalleymoca.org
In this lecture, which is part of the Art History with a Twist series, artist and art historian Marcy B. Freedman will discuss sexual themes through history. Cost: $20 ($10 members)
SAT 15
Winter Weekend
NEW WINDSOR
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Storm King Art Center
1 Museum Road | 845-534-3115
stormking.org
Enjoy the outdoor sculpture park in a wintry landscape. Also SUN 16. Cost: $18 ($15 seniors, $8 ages 5 to 18 and students, free under age 4 and members)
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 8
Matilda, The Musical
BEACON
1 & 7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road | 845-850-2722
beaconperformingartscenter.com
Based on the Roald Dahl children’s novel, this musical follows a precocious young girl with psychokinetic powers who takes on the evil headmistress of her school. Also SUN 9. Cost: $12 ($5 students)
SAT 8
Met in HD: Porgy and Bess
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
The high-definition simulcast of the Gershwin’s masterpiece stars bass-baritone Eric Owens and soprano Angel Blue in the title roles from the Metropolitan Opera House. Cost: $21 to $28
SAT 8
Tournées French Film Festival
POUGHKEEPSIE
6:30 p.m. Vassar College (Taylor Hall)
124 Raymond Ave. | vassar.edu
This month-long festival of six films continues with The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales (2018), followed by The Wild Boys (2017) on THURS 13. See website for the full schedule. Free
SUN 9
Academy Awards Viewing Party
BEACON
7 p.m. Story Screen Beacon
445 Main St. | storyscreenbeacon.com
Watch the Oscars with champagne, photos on a red carpet, trivia rounds and live commentary. Cost: $15
THURS 13
Bridesmaids
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Celebrate “Galentine’s Day” with wine, chocolates and the comic genius of Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph as best friends whose relationship is tested by a wedding in this R-rated comedy from 2011.
SAT 15
Three Chaplin Shorts
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
The library, as part of its Silent Film Series, will screen Charlie Chaplin’s “The Floorwalker” (1916), “Easy Street” (1917) and “The Adventurer” (1917), with musical accompaniment by Cary Brown. Free
SAT 15
Sinbad
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The comedian and actor — ranked by Comedy Central as one of the top 100 comics and known for his many specials — returns to the Paramount. Cost: $47.50 to $67.50
CIVIC
MON 10
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900
beaconk12.org
MON 10
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org
TUES 11
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 12
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
WED 12
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov