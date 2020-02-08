Are You Ready?

Feb. 14
Deadline to change party registration before primary votes

April 3
Deadline for new voters to register for presidential primary

April 8
Deadline to change your address for presidential primary

April 18 to 26
Early voting for presidential primary

April 28
Presidential primary

May 29
Deadline for new voters to register for primaries for Congressional and state legislative seats

June 3
Deadline to change your address for Congressional and state primaries

June 13 to 21
Early voting for Congressional and state primaries

June 23
Congressional and state primaries

For information and forms, see the Putnam County Board of Elections (putnamboe.com) or the Dutchess County Board of Elections (dutchesselections.com).

