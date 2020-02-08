Are You Ready?

Feb. 14
Deadline to change party registration before primary votes
April 3
Deadline for new voters to register for presidential primary
April 8
Deadline to change your address for presidential primary
April 18 to 26
Early voting for presidential primary
April 28
Presidential primary
May 29
Deadline for new voters to register for primaries for Congressional and state legislative seats
June 3
Deadline to change your address for Congressional and state primaries
June 13 to 21
Early voting for Congressional and state primaries
June 23
Congressional and state primaries
For information and forms, see the Putnam County Board of Elections (putnamboe.com) or the Dutchess County Board of Elections (dutchesselections.com).