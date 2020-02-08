Garrison Institute Has New CEO

Former chair for International Rescue Committee

The Garrison Institute has named Jonathan Wiesner as its chief executive officer, succeeding Marc Weiss, who will become managing director.

Wiesner spent 35 years as an executive and entrepreneur in the apparel industry and 25 years on the board of the International Rescue Committee, which responds to global humanitarian crises.

The Garrison Institute “is exceptionally appealing to me because of its smart and unique approaches addressing both of my priorities: helping refugees and aid workers, and protecting our planet,” Wiesner said in a statement.

Wiesner also chairs the board of the New York Region of the Trust for Public Land and is a past chair of the Westchester Land Trust.