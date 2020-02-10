Putnam Names Medical Services Director

Paramedic will lead agency

The Putnam County Bureau of Emergency Services has hired a new director for its emergency medical services.

Casey Quake, a paramedic with EMStar Ambulance in Putnam County, is a faculty member for the National Association of EMS Educators.

“Over the years, he has held progressively responsible positions in EMS as a clinician, educator and administrator,” said Ken Clair, commissioner of the Bureau of Emergency Services, in a statement. “He is also known nationally as an educator, and will bring that presence to our office.”

Quake will be responsible for the oversight of county EMS agencies and EMS education programs. He succeeds Bob Cuomo, who retired. Quake’s service dog, Teddy, will be joining him at the bureau.